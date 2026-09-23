Curfew Fails to Stop Fresh Attacks in Plateau, As Assailants Kill Police Officer, Civilians

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Chief Superintendent of Police and three civilians in separate attacks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state, heightening fears over worsening insecurity despite a newly imposed dusk‑to‑dawn curfew.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, said gunmen opened fire on security operatives attached to Operation Rainbow on Tuesday night along Gagshi Road between Barkin Ladi and Bokkos.

One security operative was killed in the ambush, prompting an immediate investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Three civilians were also reported killed in another attack at Rakok (Kafi Abu) in Barkin Ladi, further escalating tension in the area.

The incidents occurred barely hours after the Plateau State Government enforced a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu following renewed security threats.

Alabo assured residents that security agencies were working to restore calm and urged citizens to remain law‑abiding as investigations continue.

However, the Berom Youth Moulders‑Association (BYM) has strongly criticised the effectiveness of the curfew, describing the latest violence as evidence that the measure is failing to protect citizens.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association condemned what it called coordinated attacks on Rakwok, Bet, Razat, Gassa and Rakung communities on Monday night, allegedly carried out by armed assailants.

The group expressed deep grief over the killing of 22‑year‑old Henry Elisha of Rakwok, a young father of two, whose death occurred while residents were expected to be safely indoors under the curfew.

BYM said mourners at his burial on Tuesday, including its national president, were trapped when attackers reportedly engaged security personnel in a gun battle around the community.

The association said the pattern of attackers emerging from known locations, striking communities, retreating when confronted and returning later must be urgently addressed. It argued that the curfew currently restricts only law‑abiding citizens, while attackers continue to move freely.

BYM called for immediate security operations around identified enclaves and routes used by attackers, sustained security presence along the Barkin Ladi–Bokkos and Barkin Ladi–Gashish roads, and intelligence‑driven efforts to apprehend perpetrators.

It also urged authorities to ensure protection during funerals and other essential community activities, which it said should not become opportunities for further bloodshed.

The group demanded a review of the curfew’s implementation to ensure it genuinely protects lives rather than exposing citizens to greater danger.

“The people of Plateau State are tired of burying their sons and daughters,” BYM said, calling on the Plateau State Government, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to treat the renewed attacks as an urgent threat to rural communities.

While reaffirming its commitment to peace, the association insisted that peace must not mean leaving citizens vulnerable to violence.

It said residents deserve to sleep safely in their homes, travel freely, farm their lands and bury their dead without fear of attack.