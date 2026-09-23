Boko Haram, Banditry, Sit-at-Home Never Stopped NECO Exams, Says Registrar

* Hails staff resilience

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said the resilience and commitment of its workforce have ensured uninterrupted conduct of its examinations despite Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and sit-at-home orders.

Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, said this on Wednesday in Minna at the council’s 2025 Annual Staff Productivity Award Ceremony.

Describing staff as the “army of NECO,” Wushishi said their round-the-clock alertness and readiness to execute duties at any hour had sustained the council’s operations nationwide.

“During the heydays of Boko Haram, the activities of Boko Haram have never stopped NECO’s examination. Banditry has never stopped NECO examination. Kidnapping has never stopped NECO examination. Sit-at-home order has never stopped NECO examination,” he said.

Wushishi said the productivity awards were instituted to motivate staff, improve service delivery, promote healthy competition and entrench a culture of excellence.

He said the 2025 edition recognised hardworking staff from the Registrar’s office, departments, zonal directorates, 36 state offices, Liaison and LCT offices, outstanding state coordinators, drivers, 55 retirees and best-performing students.

Wushishi said the awards underscore NECO’s belief that publicly acknowledging exemplary performance is key to enhancing quality and effectiveness of its services.

Also speaking, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, said examination credibility rests not only on policies but on the commitment, competence and integrity of implementers.

He urged NECO staff to be guided by fairness, transparency and accountability.