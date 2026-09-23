FAAN: Nigeria’s Aviation Market Hits 18.8m Passengers as Airline Capacity Surges 37.4%

• Says several airlines resume operations in Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Tuesday, said the country’s aviation industry recorded strong growth in 2025, with passenger traffic climbing to 18.8 million domestic and international travellers, an 11.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

FAAN stated that the growth underlined Nigeria’s expanding aviation potential, saying and the country is now the fourth-largest aviation market in Africa.

Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN and Vice President of Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, Mrs. Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku, gave the hint at the opening of ACI Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Abuja.

Onabanjo-Kuku said Nigeria’s scheduled airline capacity reached 1.19 million seats in September 2026, representing a 37.4 per cent increase over September 2025, making it the fastest growth rate among Africa’s top 10 aviation markets.

She attributed the surge to currency reforms, new aircraft leasing arrangements, and renewed confidence among international airlines operating in Nigeria.

According to her, “Several airlines have resumed operations in Nigeria since the current Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development assumed office, with more expected to return.”

Onabanjo-Kuku added that Lagos remained the growth driver, stating that scheduled seat capacity at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) rose by 24.1 per cent in September, the fastest growth among Africa’s 10 largest airports.

Citing data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), she said African airlines recorded a 6.4 per cent year-on-year increase in international passenger demand in July 2026, compared to a 0.1 per cent decline in global international demand.

“Overall, Africa’s passenger demand grew by 5.2 percent, making it the second fastest-growing region after Latin America and the Caribbean, and well above the global average of 0.2 percent,” Onabanjo-Kuku said.

Despite the positive trend, she warned that Africa’s aviation gap remained wide, asserting, “Africa accounts for just one per cent of global air traffic despite having 18 percent of the world’s population.”

Load factors were still below global averages and the financial viability of African airlines remained fragile, she stated.

With over 220 million people and about 19.5 million annual passengers across 28 airports, Nigeria still has significant untapped potential, Onabanjo-Kuku said.

The FAAN boss listed funding constraints, infrastructure deficits, high operating costs, fragmented connectivity, and pressure to keep charges low while delivering world-class facilities as major challenges facing African airports – issues that the conference, themed, “Next-Gen Airports: Driving Performance and Resilience,” sought to address.

Onabanjo-Kuku outlined FAAN’s transformation agenda since 2023, focused on safety, infrastructure modernisation, and capacity expansion.

She listed the achievements of the agenda to include the rehabilitation of a major runway at MMIA, terminal upgrades, improved airfield lighting, and the establishment of a Passenger Experience Hub to enhance speed, comfort and assistance.