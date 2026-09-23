2027: Makinde Meets North-west Stakeholders in Katsina, Canvasses Removal of Mining from the Exclusive List

• Insists vacationing elected executives must hand over to deputies

•As Yari leads APC delegation to prominent northern clerics ahead 2027



Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, called for the removal of mining from the Exclusive List.

Makinde, who spoke yesterday in Katsina during a North-west stakeholders’ meeting, also stated that elected chief executives must hand over to their deputies when proceeding on vacation.

He stated, “Right now, the issue of mining is on the Exclusive Legislative List in our constitution. Devolve that responsibility to the states and let there be oversight only at the federal level. They will do better.”

In a related development, Director-General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, had been leading a high-powered delegation across northern Nigeria to seek the support of influential Islamic leaders for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The delegation had travelled across key states in the North-central, North-west, and North-east geopolitical zones.

The APM presidential candidate, stated, “We are determined to reset our economy. Yes, people will argue that Nigeria is rich in natural resources. But natural resources are not enough.

“We also want to reset the security architecture in Nigeria. A few days ago, we all woke up to learn about the 37 young souls who were lost in Niger State.

“Is it their fault that they were born in Nigeria? Is it their fault that they were looking for means of surviving? No, sir. The answer is no.”

He said people might not want to take responsibility, but from what had been done so far and the actions that have been taken, “We can see that we are focusing on the supply side of things. For every 10,000 illegal miners, you have, perhaps, another 10,000 on the demand side, legitimising the operation.

“And we want to reset our socio-political system, which is what I have just mentioned. What level of government should take decisions on issues that affect our people?

‘’ I do promise you that this campaign for us will be issue-based. And that is why it is concerning to us, and to me personally, that our President is on working leave.”

Makinde said, “I have looked at the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and, of course, as a state governor, I also operate under that constitution. Anytime I have to travel out, not for work but on vacation, for more than 21 days, I transmit power to the deputy governor. Why is this not happening at the national level?

“Section 145 of the constitution provides for the president to transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives when proceeding on vacation or otherwise unable to discharge the functions of office.

“If the president is unable, whether through sickness, a medical trip or incapacitation, to function, we are all human. Anything can happen to anybody at any time. If that happens, the president should also transmit power to the vice president.”

Makinde stated, “I promise you that, as your President, I will follow the Constitution to the letter. If I am not going to be available, if I am on vacation, I will transmit power to the vice president. Record this and hold me accountable.

“So, on this basis, I want to implore you to know that what we have ahead of us is a daunting and challenging task. But if we do what we are supposed to do, with support, we can achieve it.

“And for the election, I maintain and repeat it: it won’t be APC versus APM, or APM versus ADC, or ADC versus NDC. It will be APC versus Nigerians.”

The APM presidential candidate said, “Please get your PVC and show the APC that Nigeria is bigger than individuals. It is bigger than even the systems that have held us down.

“So, together, let us embark on the Reset Agenda so that we have a Nigeria that will work for everybody, irrespective of tribe, religion or which corner of Nigeria you decide to stay in.”

Makinde stated, “On this note, expect me back. This is the town hall for the Northwest. I am still coming back here in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa to campaign on a state-by-state basis,” Governor.

“You must have skills and knowledge, and you must also have intensive production. Our economy must work 24/7. Otherwise, if our economy shuts down at 7 or 8 o’clock in the evening, we cannot compete with economies that are running 24/7.

“We want to reset our education. We want to measure the data that we are being given. We want to know how many out-of-school children we have and how we get them back into school.”

For his part, Yari and his team held a series of closed-door meetings in Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Kano states, engaging prominent scholars representing major Islamic sects, including Izala, Tijjaniyya, JIBWIS, and Qadiriyya.

Accompanying the former Zamfara State governor were several top APC figures, including former APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

The entourage also featured Senator Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

The delegation began its consultations in Jos, Plateau State, where they were received by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, Chairman of the Council of Ulama of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS).

Proceeding to Bauchi State, the team met with Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, Khalifa of the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Zawiya.

The cleric offered prayers for Tinubu and urged the government to maintain a continuous, year-round dialogue with religious communities rather than limiting engagements to election cycles.

In Kaduna, Yari held extensive discussions with Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Chairman of JIBWIS (Kaduna faction).

The meeting centred on critical national issues, including regional security, current economic hardships, and strategies for rebuilding trust within multi-ethnic communities.

While commending the outreach, Sheikh Bala Lau urged political leaders at all levels to adopt sincere communication and pay closer attention to the concerns of everyday citizens.

The consultative tour was concluded in Kano State with a visit to the leader of the Qadiriyya movement, Sheikh Qaribullahi Nasiru Kabara.