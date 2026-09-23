MAN AGM: Former UNIDO’s DG, Yumkella, to Speak on Leveraging National Industrial Policy

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced that a former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, would be the distinguished guest speaker of its “6th Adeola Odutola Lecture.”

This was announced yesterday by the President of MAN, Mr. Francis Meshioye, during a press briefing on the association’s “54th Annual General Meeting (AGM)” which would take place in Lagos from October 5 to October 7, 2026, with the theme “Leveraging National Industrial Policy to Position Nigeria as Africa’s Industrial Hub.”

Meshioye said that 6th Adeola Odutola Lecture will be the principal platform for interrogating of the AGM’s theme.

He said: “Our AGM will, therefore, provide an important platform for manufacturers, government, policymakers, development partners and other stakeholders to examine how the National Industrial Policy can move from aspiration to measurable industrial outcomes.

“We are particularly delighted that the 6th Adeola Odutola Lecture, which will anchor the major public policy conversation of this year’s programme, will feature former director general of UNIDO, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, as our distinguished guest speaker.

“His extensive experience in industrial and international development makes his perspective particularly relevant as we examine how Nigeria can translate industrial policy into productive capacity, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.”

He said that one of the major highlights of the three-day programme is the Made-in-Nigeria products’ exhibition that will showcase the quality, diversity, innovation and capabilities of Nigerian manufacturers.

“Beyond product display, the exhibition is designed to promote patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products, facilitate business connections and demonstrate the capacity of Nigerian manufacturers to meet the needs of both domestic and international markets,” he said.

Meshioye also disclosed that members of MAN will participate in a value-added session with the theme: “Bridging Industrial Skill Gaps with Smart and Additive Manufacturing: A Manufacturing Imperative.”

The session, he explained, is intended to expose members to emerging manufacturing technologies and the skills required to take advantage of them.

“As technology continues to redefine production processes, manufacturers must increasingly pay attention to the capabilities required to improve productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

“It will, therefore, provide an opportunity for members to gain practical insights into smart and additive manufacturing and consider their relevance to the future of Nigerian industry,” he said.

The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said in his vote of thanks that “the road ahead for Nigerian manufacturing is promising. There will be stories that need to be told—stories of resilience, investment, policies that work, and policies that must change.”



