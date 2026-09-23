Tinubu Pays Tributes to Africa Music Icon and Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, at 80

• Says he exemplifies a life of cultural ambassadorship and musical excellence

•Rejoices with ex-Katsina Gov, Ibrahim Shema, at 69

•Sanwo-Olu: KSA remains a reference point in creative industry



Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to Nigeria and Africa music icon, King Sunny Ade, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Tinubu, in a tribute, yesterday, said in eight decades, Sunny Ade has exemplified life of musical excellence and cultural ambassadorship.

In an eight-paragraph tribute, the president, stated that, “Today, I warmly celebrate Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, the legendary King Sunny Ade and an icon of Nigerian and African music, on his 80th birthday.

“For eight decades, you have exemplified musical excellence and cultural ambassadorship, enriching our nation and bringing joy to millions across generations.

“Through your extraordinary talent, creativity, discipline and enduring passion, you transformed juju music into a globally recognised Nigerian cultural treasure.

“As one of Africa’s most celebrated entertainers, you have brought the richness of our culture to audiences worldwide.

“Your distinctive sound, masterful blend of guitar, talking drums and other traditional instruments, mesmerising dance steps, and innovative approach to music have earned you a distinguished place in the history of African arts and entertainment.

“Beyond your musical accomplishments, you have remained a proud ambassador of Nigeria, demonstrating through your career that our cultural heritage can transcend borders and speak powerfully to people everywhere.

“Your remarkable contributions to the Nigerian creative industry have inspired generations of musicians and practitioners. Your music has not only entertained, but it has also preserved our cultural identity, celebrated our traditions and projected the beauty and diversity of our country to the world.

“As President, I deeply recognise and celebrate the immense contributions of our cultural icons. On this important milestone, I am especially grateful to God for the grace He has given you.

“At 80, you embody excellence, perseverance and service to the arts. Your achievements remind us that talent, when combined with dedication and commitment to one’s heritage, can become an enduring national legacy.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Nigeria, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. May Almighty God bless you with good health, wisdom and many more fulfilling years.”

Also, yesterday, Tinubu rejoiced with a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, on his 69th birthday, yesterday, September 22, 2026.

Shema, a lawyer and politician, who served as the governor of Katsina State from 2007 to 2015, is now a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The President, in a release by Onanuga joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the visionary leader, whose legacy of public service remains a reference point in the country.

Tinubu commended Shema for his dedication to nation-building and national development, acknowledging his laudable interventions across various sectors in Katsina State during his tenure as governor.

The President believed the former governor raised the bar of governance in Katsina through sustained investment in durable infrastructure, including rural roads, schools, business institutes, clinics, and a state-of-the-art specialist hospital.

Tinubu thanked Shema for his continued support and prayed that Almighty God would grant him many more years in good health.

Sanwo-Olu: King Sunny Ade Remains a Reference Point in Our Creative Industry

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also felicitated with King Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, as he marks his 80th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described KSA as a global music icon and one of Africa’s pioneers, who took Nigerian music to the world stage.

He added that King Sunny Ade is one of the first African musicians to achieve international acclaim, bringing honour not only to Nigeria but to the entire continent.

The governor noted that for over six decades, King Sunny Ade, has remained a reference point in the creative industry, using his craft to promote unity, joy and culture.

“KSA is an elder statesman, a community leader, a respected music maestro of our generation and a man who has used music as a tool to spread joy across all sections of our country, bringing us together for the common good.

“We thank God for His grace upon Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye and for using music as a tool for a good cause in our society. He has used his music and intellect very well for over six decades to galvanise humanity.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I celebrate our own King Sunny Ade at 80. He is not just a music maestro but an elder statesman and a community leader who has brought honour to Nigeria. We pray for greater strength and continued relevance for him.”