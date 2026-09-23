COAS: Effective Military Operations Tied to Availability of Serviceable Platforms

• Tasks traditional rulers, leaders to back security with credible information

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said the effectiveness of military operations was closely linked to the availability and serviceability of operational platforms.

He explained that the availability of serviceable mobility assets was critical to enabling troops to move personnel, equipment and logistics promptly in response to operational requirements.

Speaking at the commissioning of refurbished operational vehicles and the Nightingale Club at 1 Women Battalion, Giri, Abuja, the COAS said the refurbishment of operational vehicles was part of efforts to strengthen troops’ mobility, operational responsiveness and welfare in support of ongoing national security efforts.

The Army Chief further stressed that the refurbishment of the vehicles would enhance the formation’s ability to respond efficiently to assigned tasks.

Represented by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS directed commanders and personnel entrusted with the vehicles to ensure proper maintenance, responsible handling and strict adherence to regulations.

He emphasised that the assets were national resources that must be protected, properly accounted for and used strictly for authorised military purposes.

The COAS further described the Nightingale Club as an important investment in the human element of military effectiveness, noting that a capable and resilient force requires not only operational equipment but also an environment that supports the morale, cohesion and wellbeing of its personnel.

He said the facility would provide opportunities for recreation, healthy social interaction and relaxation for personnel and their families, while strengthening camaraderie and esprit de corps within the formation.

In this regard, he commended the leadership and personnel of 1 Women Battalion, as well as the officers, soldiers, civilian staff, contractors and other stakeholders whose collective efforts contributed to the successful completion of the projects.

He noted that the achievements demonstrated the value of effective leadership, prudent resource management and collective responsibility, particularly as the Nigerian Army continues to optimise available resources to meet evolving national security demands.

COAS Tasks Traditional Rulers, Leaders to Back Security with Credible Information

In a related development, Shaibu, has called on the traditional rulers, community leaders in the country especially the residents of Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State to provide credible information to security agencies in order to enhance the war against iinsecurity in the country.

Shaibu made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement forum in Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Represented by the Chief of Personnel Management, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Adewale Adekeye, Shuaib said the engagement provided an opportunity for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to interact with traditional rulers, community leaders, youths, women, religious organisations and government officials on security challenges in the district.

The COAS further advised stakeholders to promote responsible communication and discourage the spread of fake news and messages capable of causing fear, division and conflict.

He said security concerns should be promptly reported to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Shaibu commended the organisers of the forum for providing a platform for dialogue, information sharing and collaboration among stakeholders.

Earlier, Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Musa Etsu Ndagi called for stronger collaboration between security agencies and communities to enhance peace, security and sustainable development.

He said the engagement was part of efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and promote mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between the military and the communities.

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi 11, said the initiative would strengthen civil-military relations and promote cooperation between security agencies and the communities they serve.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts towards addressing security challenges in the state and the country.