Oyo Government Blasts Wike over Statement on Ibadan Airport, Says FG Didn’t Give N50 Billion

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Oyo State Government, yesterday, came hard on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, dismissing as false, the claim that the federal government gave the state N50 billion for the reconstruction and upgrade of the Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan.

The state government in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, while reacting to a statement credited to Wike, who reportedly said during a television programme on Monday that President Bola Tinubu had provided about N50 billion to support the airport project, said the federal government’s approval for the airport upgrade was granted on the condition that the project would be undertaken at no cost to the federal government.

Olanrewaju said the records of the approval were available to both the presidency and the Oyo State Government, insisting that the state had solely funded the comprehensive transformation of the airport.

According to him, the works included the expansion and strengthening of the runway, upgrade of airfield lighting and navigational systems, apron improvements, enhanced aviation safety installations, the dualisation of the Airport Road and the ongoing construction of a modern international terminal.

He noted that Wike’s claim was not supported by any Federal Executive Council (FEC) decision, presidential approval or statutory aviation infrastructure process, insisting that aviation infrastructure funding was subject to established due-process channels involving the Federal Ministry of Aviation and other regulatory bodies.

Olanrewaju further accused the minister of making an unsubstantiated claim capable of misleading members of the public and distorting public understanding of government finances.

He maintained that the Oyo State government would continue to uphold transparency and accountability, urging public officials to exercise restraint and responsibility when making statements concerning government projects and finances.

“The Oyo State Government will not allow misinformation, especially one of this magnitude, to be weaponised for political point scoring or used to distort public understanding of government finances. The claim is not only false; it is reckless, misleading, and capable of eroding public trust if left unchallenged.

“The federal government did not give Oyo State N50 billion for the Ibadan Airport upgrade. Any suggestion to the contrary is a fabrication and a lie from the pit of hell,” he said.