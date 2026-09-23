Desperados Expands Experiential Footprint with Roadblock in Port Harcourt Activation

Mary Nnah





Desperados has extended its youth-focused experiential marketing drive with the staging of Roadblock in Port Harcourt recently at the EUI Centre.

The activation, which ran for eight hours, drew thousands of attendees and marks the latest stop in the brand’s nationwide push to connect with Gen Z consumers through music and culture-led experiences.

The Port Harcourt edition leveraged Roadblock’s established Afro-Electronic format, featuring a lineup that included DJ Spinall, DJ Big N, WannixHandi, DJ Chelar, DJ Ice Cue, DJ Kelvin Kelvin and Deejay Kaydee.

The event was produced with an all-black and all-white dress code, immersive lighting, visual effects, and live performance elements.

For Desperados, the move signals a continued investment in culture marketing as a growth strategy.

Rather than traditional advertising, the brand is increasingly using large-scale entertainment platforms to build relevance and direct engagement in key urban markets.

Speaking on the strategy, Senior Brand Manager for Desperados, Onyebuchi Allanhah, said: “Bringing the Roadblock experience to Port Harcourt allowed us to connect with young people in a city with a vibrant culture and a strong sense of self-expression.

At Desperados, we are committed to creating experiences that feel authentic to our audience and keep the brand relevant within the culture.”

Industry analysts note that experiential activations like Roadblock have become a core tool for beverage brands seeking to deepen market penetration in Nigeria’s competitive youth segment.

With Port Harcourt now added to its circuit, Desperados says it will continue to roll out similar culture-driven platforms in other cities.