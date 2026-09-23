Tukur Was a Detribalised Nigerian, Great Patriot, Akpabio Eulogises Late PDP Leader



• Natasha pays condolence visit to ex-Kogi governor, Idris’ family

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the late former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, as a “detribalised Nigerian” and great patriot whose contributions to the country transcended ethnic and political boundaries.

Akpabio, who arrived in Nigeria from Italy on Monday, stated this yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, former governor of the defunct Gongola State and businessman.

The Senate President, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, said Tukur left behind an enduring legacy of love, wisdom and service to the nation.

He described the deceased as “a detribalised Nigerian, great patriot and towering national figure whose contributions to the country transcended ethnic and political boundaries.”

Akpabio also recalled his personal relationship with the late elder statesman, noting that Tukur had chaired an event he attended in London in 2009.

The Senate President expressed regret that Tukur was no longer alive to continue sharing his wealth of experience and wisdom, stressing that his contributions to national development would remain memorable.

“The late Tukur left behind a legacy of love, wisdom and service to the nation and would continue to serve as an example to younger politicians and Nigerians,” he said.

Akpabio further disclosed that the National Assembly would honour the late elder statesman on the floor of the Senate when it resumes from its current recess.

He urged Tukur’s children to continue in their father’s footsteps and uphold the values for which he was known.

Responding on behalf of the family, one of the deceased’s sons, Mahmoud Tukur, thanked Akpabio, his wife, Mrs Unoma Akpabio, and members of his entourage for the condolence visit.

Mahmoud also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians for honouring and remembering his father, who died at the age of 90 on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Also, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, paid a condolence visit to Idris’ family.

During her visit, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the former governor’s death as a significant loss to his family, Kogi State, the PDP and Nigeria.

“The passing of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is a profound loss to Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigeria.

“At a moment like this, words are often inadequate to express the depth of our grief, but we remain consoled by the memories of his years of public service and his contributions to the political history of our state,” she said.