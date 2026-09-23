2027: Desist From Making Monetary Demands From Politicians, Delta Monarch Charges Electorate

* Offers prayers for NDP N’ Assembly candidate

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Agadagba of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Pere Oboro-Gbaraun II, Wednesday appealed to the electorate and supporters of political parties to desist from making monetary demands from their candidates.

He said such attitude would put pressure on their candidate’s purse and distract them from focusing on serving the people when eventually elected into public office.

The monarch gave the charge when the candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, visited his palace to receive royal blessings for his ambition.

Pere Oboro-Gbaraun II noted that when candidates exhaust their pockets from various demands from the electorate, they would be distracted from pursuing their intentions of serving the people but rather start working towards recouping their expenses.

The monarch, who was flanked by chiefs and elders of the kingdom, offered prayers and blessed the ambition of the NDP candidate for the Warri Federal Constituency.

He described Mulade as a worthy son of Gbaramatu who has consistently projected the image of the kingdom positively on the national and global stage through his advocacy for peace, environmental justice and community development.

“Our son has our blessing. He has made us proud and we are confident he will represent Warri Federal Constituency well. Gbaramatu Kingdom stands with him,” he said.

Mulade, a prominent Ijaw chief from Gbaramatu Kingdom, said he was in the palace to formally inform the throne of his ambition and to seek royal blessings.

He expressed deep appreciation to his royal father for the warm reception and prayers, stressing that his decision to begin his consultation and declaration from Gbaramatu was out of respect for his roots and the traditional institution.

“I am here today because charity begins at home. I came to tell my father and my people that I want to serve Warri Federal Constituency.

“My mission is anchored on ‘mandate to serve-the light of hope’ to bring quality, inclusive and people-driven representation to Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West,” Mulade said.

He assured the monarch that if elected into office, he would serve the people selflessly and be the voice of his people in the National Assembly.

Beyond infrastructure and economic development, Mulade called for greater cooperation among the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo communities within the constituency.

He said the challenges confronting residents were largely shared, irrespective of ethnic background, and should therefore become a basis for cooperation rather than division.

“We may belong to different ethnic groups, but we share the same challenges. Pollution does not know whether a person is Ijaw, Itsekiri or Urhobo. Unemployment does not discriminate. That is why we must unite around development,” he said.

Explaining his decision to begin the latest phase of his traditional consultations in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Mulade said his relationship with the kingdom made it necessary for him to return home to seek the prayers and blessings of the Pere.

“I am a son of this kingdom, and I cannot begin this journey without coming home to seek the blessing and prayers of our father, the Pere,” he said.

Delta State Chairman of NDP, Hon. Emeka Umerah, said the party settled for Mulade as its candidate based on what he described as his record of public engagement and service.

“Like it’s always said, a good market will always market itself,” Umerah said, while assuring the candidate of the party’s support.