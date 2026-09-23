Interswitch Announces TechConnect 6.0 Series with Focus on Adaptive Financial Infrastructure

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is set to commence the sixth edition of its TechConnect industry engagement series in Owerri, Imo State, on September 24, bringing together government, financial services, technology and business leaders to explore the infrastructure, partnerships and capabilities required to support a changing digital economy.

Themed ‘Built for What’s Next: Designing Adaptive Financial Infrastructure for a Dynamic Market,’ TechConnect 6.0 will examine how organisations can build systems that are scalable, connected, secure and responsive as technology, customer expectations and business models continue to evolve.

Across the series, stakeholders will explore the role of financial infrastructure in supporting businesses, governments and citizens as markets become increasingly digital and interconnected.

On September 24, 2026, at Protea Hotel, Owerri, TechConnect will bring together stakeholders from across the public and private sectors for conversations around technology, financial infrastructure and collaboration.

The programme will feature a keynote presentation, fireside chat, panel discussion, product showcases and networking engagements, setting the tone for the rest of the TechConnect 6.0 series.

Owerri marks the first stop in the citywide tour of the TechConnect 6.0 series, which will continue in Abuja, Ibadan and Lagos in October.

The keynote address will be delivered by the Executive Chairman, Imo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Justice R. Okoye, who will speak on the central theme of the event. His address will examine the role of adaptive financial infrastructure in strengthening institutions, improving service delivery and supporting broader economic participation.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Vice-President, Business Innovation and Growth, Interswitch, Tyoyila Aga, said: “Building for what’s next means designing infrastructure with change being top of mind.

“Markets, customer expectations and business needs will continue to evolve, so the systems that support them must be scalable, interoperable, secure and resilient enough to evolve with them. The opportunity is not simply to adopt new technology, but to build connected infrastructure that can support new services, new channels and new possibilities as they emerge.”

A key highlight of the Owerri edition will be the panel discussion, “Driving Digital Transformation Through Public-Private Partnerships,” which will bring together perspectives from government, financial services, technology and business.

The panel will feature Dr. Kalu Nnachi, MD/CEO, Zikora Microfinance Bank Limited; Celestine Obiosa Uzor, MD, Premise2Cloud ICT Solutions Limited; Emmanuel Alozie, Technology and Process Automation, Abia State Internal Revenue Service; and Tyoyila Aga, Vice-President, Business Innovation and Growth, Interswitch.

The session will be moderated by Lead, Partner & Client Management (Sales and Accounts), Interswitch, Faith Ukpai.

The panel will explore how government, financial institutions, technology providers and businesses can work together to build more connected and sustainable digital solutions.

Discussions will also consider the fundamentals required for digital systems to operate reliably on a scale, including interoperability, cybersecurity, data protection, resilience and the ability to respond to changing business and customer demands.

The event will also feature a fireside chat, ‘Building a Digital Economy: The Role of Government, Industry and Talent in Shaping the Future,’ with the Commissioner for Commerce & Industry, Anambra State Government, Nomso Ebonwu and Chief Sales Officer, Interswitch, Robinta Aluyi, with Head, Partnership, Interswitch, Suliat Aliyu, serving as moderator.

The session will examine the respective roles of government, industry and talent in shaping the development of a more connected and sustainable digital economy.

Innovative product showcases will further provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with Interswitch’s capabilities and explore how payment and digital commerce infrastructure can support businesses, financial institutions and public-sector organisations across different use cases and channels.

Some product showcase sessions will complement the keynote, fireside chat and panel discussion.

At the heart of TechConnect 6.0 is the recognition that financial infrastructure must evolve alongside the markets it serves.

As payment behaviours change, businesses become increasingly digital and public institutions seek more efficient ways of delivering services, connected and adaptable infrastructure can support more seamless experiences while creating room for more economic participation.

Following the Owerri engagement, TechConnect 6.0 will continue in Abuja on October 8th, Ibadan on October 22nd and Lagos on October 27th, 2026.

The four-city series will provide an opportunity for stakeholders across different markets and sectors to exchange ideas, share practical experiences and examine the infrastructure, innovation and partnerships needed to support the continued evolution of digital finance.

Through TechConnect 6.0, Interswitch is providing a platform for stakeholders across government, financial services, technology and business to converge and examine how financial infrastructure can evolve with changing markets, technologies and customer needs, while fostering practical conversations around the development of a more connected digital economy.