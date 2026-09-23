Troops Intercept Boko Haram Fighters Migrating to New Location in Night Ambush 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has said that troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), intercepted Boko Haram fighters migrating to a new location in Yobe State during a night ambush.

The troops apprehended four suspected Boko Haram fighters and recovered a vehicle, ammunition and other logistics items, while 11 terrorist fighters also surrendered to the troops within the period under review.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the troops also arrested nine suspected drug dealers during a separate operation.

Captain Goni said the latest successes were recorded as sustained military operations continued to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny terrorist and criminal elements freedom of action across the Joint Operations Area.

He said: “In the night operation, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), laid an ambush east to Azare Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State at about 11:00 pm.

“Troops made contact with suspected terrorists and engaged them in a firefight with superior firepower. During subsequent exploitation of the area, troops arrested four suspected terrorists.

“Blood traces observed in the general area indicate possible casualties among the fleeing terrorist elements. Items recovered included four bicycles, a large quantity of groceries, one sheep and expended 7.62mm Special ammunition cases.”

Captain Goni revealed that the suspects and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation, while exploitation of the area continues.

In a related development, troops of the Brigade arrested nine suspected drug dealers during a routine patrol in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA. The suspects were found in possession of large quantity of suspected illicit drugs and cannabis, two mobile phones and N85,900 in cash.

He said the arrests formed part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activities capable of undermining security and creating an enabling environment for terrorism and other forms of violent crime.

“The suspects and exhibits have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary legal action,” he said.

Goni added that the cumulative successes recorded between 15 and 22 September, including the surrender of 11 terrorists and the recovery of a vehicle, ammunition and other logistics items, reflected the impact of sustained operational pressure on terrorist elements and their support networks.

The Joint Task Force remains resolute in sustaining operational momentum, disrupting terrorist and criminal networks, and denying them freedom of action across the North-east.