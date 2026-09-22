Reckitt Appoints Ujunwa Chukwumah in Historic Shift as First Nigerian Woman to Lead West Africa

Mary Nnah





Reckitt has announced a historic leadership shift with the appointment of Ujunwa Chukwumah as General Manager, West Africa, effective September 15, 2026 – making her the first Nigerian woman to lead the business in the region.

A global leader in health and hygiene, Reckitt said the appointment marks a significant milestone in its West Africa journey, ushering in a new era of homegrown, inclusive leadership at the helm of its operations across Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and other key markets.

The appointment, according to a press release made available to THISDAY during the weekend, is a double milestone – Chukwumah becomes the first Nigerian and the first female to ever lead Reckitt’s West Africa business, signaling a new era of inclusive, homegrown leadership for the multinational.

With over 19 years of stellar commercial and transformational leadership experience across Africa, Chukwumah is no stranger to driving growth in complex markets.

She joins Reckitt from Diageo, where she served as Commercial Director for West and Central Africa, steering businesses across diverse African markets.

Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, building a formidable reputation for commercial strategy, market development, and high-performance team leadership.

Industry watchers describe her as a proven growth architect with a deep understanding of Sub-Saharan Africa’s consumers, customers, and evolving business landscape.

In her new role, Chukwumah will lead Reckitt’s operations across key markets including Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire, with a mandate to accelerate commercial performance, drive sustainable growth, build organisational capability, and unleash the full potential of Reckitt’s iconic brands.

Reacting to her appointment, Chukwumah said: “I am delighted to join Reckitt and lead its West Africa business. Having spent much of my career working across the region, I am excited about the opportunity to bring my experience to a business whose brands play an important role in the lives of consumers.

“I look forward to working with our teams, customers and partners to grow our brands, develop our people and deliver sustainable growth, while continuing to ensure we provide better health in more hands everyday across West Africa.”

Her appointment reinforces Reckitt’s long-term commitment to West Africa and its ambition to deepen market presence, deliver greater value to consumers and communities, and put world-class, diverse leadership at the forefront of its growth story. A new chapter has begun – and it is led by a Nigerian woman at the top of her game.