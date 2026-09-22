Olaopa Commends JAMB Registrar On Success Of Promotion Exam

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has commended the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Segun Aina, for supporting the promotion examination for the directorate level of the civil service .

Olaopa gave the commendation when he visited Aina in his office in Bwari, Abuja after the last round of the local phase of the examination that was conducted by JAMB at its main centre on Tuesday.

Earlier, the registrar was at the examination centre where he monitored activities and met with Olaopa and Federal Commissioners of the FCSC , Mr Henry Idahagbon who represents Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States , and Dr Hussaini Adamu who represents the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State.

The examination which began on Monday held in eight centres in Abuja and the eight geopolitical zones of the country, viz: South-West, South-East, South-South, North-West, North-East and North-Central.

After his visits to the examination centres on Monday, Olaopa said that the exercise was 98 per cent successful.

With the conclusion of the local leg of the examination, the foreign one would hold on October 10. The exercise is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom, Canada , China and Egypt.

The leadership of Olaopa in 2025 introduced the computer-based test as the mode of promotion examination for federal civil servants. It is conducted in partnership with JAMB .