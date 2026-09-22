FG Responds to NLC Petition to ILO Over Alleged Anti-Labour Practices 

* Says talks on new minimum wage underway

* To announce incentives for workers soon

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Government has said it has responded to the complaint filed against it by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

It also said that collective bargaining negotiations are going in various sectors on proposals for a new minimum wage for workers, while additional incentives for workers and citizens will be announced in the coming weeks.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Kamil Shoretire, disclosed this on Tuesday at a training workshop for labour correspondents in Abuja.

Shoretire said Nigeria has met the September 1 deadline given by the ILO to address outstanding issues raised by the NLC.

“Let me start with the ILO. We have met the deadline. We have responded to the request from ILO. I was there when a complaint was filed by the NLC against Nigerian government at the ILO on some of the labour issues that are yet to be resolved in country,” he said.

“We responded at the ILO, but we also got that certain areas were not addressed or were pending. So those ones were the ones that we got a deadline on September 1, and we have responded accordingly.”

Shoretire said it is normal for labour unions to take disputes to the ILO when they feel that government is not responsive, and as a member, Nigeria is expected to respond.

On the minimum wage, Shoretire said though government is yet to announce a timetable for fresh negotiations, but background discussions are ongoing.

“We are yet to announce the timetable for that, but background discussions are already ongoing. When it’s time to get the press involved in what has been proposed and what is being negotiated, it will be revealed to you,” he said.

He said collective bargaining agreement (CBA) talks with various sectors, including health and education, are ongoing and being fast-tracked to reflect in next year’s budget.

“Various discussions with health, education and other sectors that have lots of issues in terms of wages and allowances are ongoing and they are being fast-tracked so that the ones that are agreed will reflect in next year’s budget,” he said.

On the wage award, he said it still exists and government has not ordered its stoppage, adding that additional incentives for workers and citizens will be announced in the coming weeks.

He said the ministry supports skills development through apprenticeship programmes and training centres, noting that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) invests heavily in building artisanal skills.

The NLC had petitioned the ILO at the last International Labour Conference in Geneva, alleging violations of the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention, 1949 (No. 98).

In an address by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC alleged that workers face persistent violations and that trade union leaders are threatened, assaulted, intimidated and victimised.

It asked the ILO Committee to find Nigeria in breach of Articles 1, 2 and 4 of Convention No. 98.

Earlier in his keynote address, Shoretire urged labour reporters to report with accuracy, fairness and objectivity, saying inaccurate reporting can heighten tension and undermine reconciliation efforts.

He described the media as a strategic partner in promoting sound labour administration and industrial peace.

Head of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Annah Daniel, said the ministry, apart from improving the capacity of journalists to report labour related issues, the training workshop hopes to strengthen existing collaboration between them.