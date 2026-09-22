Army Chief: Effectiveness of Military Operations is Tied to Availability of Serviceable Operational Platforms

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said the effectiveness of military operations is closely linked to the availability and serviceability of operational platforms.

He explained that the availability of serviceable mobility assets was critical to enabling troops to move personnel, equipment and logistics promptly in response to operational requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration of refurbished operational vehicles and the Nightingale Club at 1 Women Battalion, Giri, Abuja, the COAS said the refurbishment of operational vehicles was part of efforts to strengthen troops’ mobility, operational responsiveness and welfare in support of ongoing national security efforts.

The army chief further stressed that the refurbishment of the vehicles would enhance the formation’s ability to respond efficiently to assigned tasks.

Represented by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS directed commanders and personnel entrusted with the vehicles to ensure proper maintenance, responsible handling and strict adherence to regulations.

He emphasised that the assets were national resources that must be protected, properly accounted for and used strictly for authorised military purposes.

The COAS further described the Nightingale Club as an important investment in the human element of military effectiveness, noting that a capable and resilient force requires not only operational equipment but also an environment that supports the morale, cohesion and wellbeing of its personnel.

He said the facility would provide opportunities for recreation, healthy social interaction and relaxation for personnel and their families, while strengthening camaraderie and esprit de corps within the formation.

In this regard, he commended the leadership and personnel of 1 Women Battalion, as well as the officers, soldiers, civilian staff, contractors and other stakeholders whose collective efforts contributed to the successful completion of the projects.

He noted that the achievements demonstrated the value of effective leadership, prudent resource management and collective responsibility, particularly as the Nigerian Army continues to optimise available resources to meet evolving national security demands.

Building on these achievements, Shaibu charged commanders and personnel to sustain a culture of maintenance, accountability and prudent management of military resources, stressing that the true value of the inaugurated assets would ultimately be measured by their impact on operational effectiveness and personnel welfare.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Women Command, Brigadier General Muhammed Sani Adamu, described the Nightingale Club as a strategic investment in the human element of military effectiveness, noting that a professional, resilient and combat-ready force requires not only the right equipment and capabilities but also an enabling environment that promotes the morale, welfare, cohesion and wellbeing of its personnel.

He commended the COAS for his strategic guidance and sustained provision of resources to enhance the welfare of personnel in line with his Soldier First philosophy.

He stressed that prioritising the human element remained critical to building a motivated force capable of sustaining operational effectiveness and effectively discharging its constitutional responsibilities.