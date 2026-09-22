God’s Silence Is Not Rejection, Joshua Tells Brazilians

Leader of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has urged Brazilians and other worshippers not to mistake God’s silence in difficult moments for rejection, assuring them that His promises remain certain despite their circumstances.

She gave the charge during the second day of the SCOAN Crusade in São Paulo, Brazil, where she centred her message on God’s promises and encouraged the congregation to hold firmly to faith, truth, love and obedience.

Pastor Joshua told the gathering that God, who created the good things of life, also desires His people to experience healing, fulfilment and happiness.

“Every good thing of life you see today was created by your Heavenly Father. If it is sinful for you to have them, God will not create them and promise that you may have them. God promises that you will be physically healed, fulfilled and happy,” she said.

Citing Ecclesiastes 10:10, she encouraged the people to embrace wisdom and contentment. The SCOAN leader particularly addressed those who may feel forgotten because their prayers appear unanswered. “Christ never rejects anyone who turns to Him again,” she said.

“Nothing can separate you from the love of God. Whatever your situation may look like, do not misinterpret God’s silence for rejection.”

Drawing from the biblical account of the woman with the issue of blood, she said: “The God that removed the garment of shame, sickness, affliction from the woman with the issue of blood, He will remove your shame and sickness, in Jesus’ name. You will receive the wind of glory!”

According to her, receiving God’s promises requires obedience, love and truth, as well as a personal relationship with God.

She urged the people to obey His commandment to love Him and others, embrace truth and ask for their needs in the name of Jesus Christ while remaining committed to their faith.

Reading from Numbers 23:19-20, she emphasised the certainty of God’s promises, urging the congregation not to allow present circumstances to undermine their faith.

“Whatever God has decreed will always come to pass, no matter how many promises He has made,” she said, calling on the people to rejoice over the blowing of the “winds of glory”.

She added: “God Almighty is with you. He has given all of us the grace to be an effective witness for Him.”

Pastor Joshua also challenged the worshippers to change the way they speak about themselves, particularly in relation to weakness, illness and limitation.

“God’s Word is a balm to our spiritual being,” she said. “Jesus Christ has conquered all, having broken every chain over our lives. Stop talking at the level of your old life of weakness, illness, limitation; learn to speak the good language, for the word you speak dominates you.”

Citing Psalms 101:6, she urged the congregation to remain committed to God, explaining that those who have devoted themselves to Him are not superhuman but have demonstrated total belief and faith.

“They are not superhuman but were committed, showing total belief and faith in God. That same God will work with you today.”

At the end of the Brazil crusade, Pastor Joshua was honoured with two awards (for her contribution to global evangelism) presented by the church and the government of the State of São Paulo.

While Bruno Zambelli, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, presented one award, Pastor Willy Acosta presented the other.