Grassroots Impact Is True Test of Governance, Tinubu Tells 774 LG Chairmen

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the real test of government policy is not what is announced in Abuja but what changes in wards, villages and communities.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this on Tuesday at the State House while declaring open the maiden Annual National Conference of the 774 local government chairmen.

The conference, holding from September 22 to 24, 2026, is themed ‘Cascading President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the Grassroots.’

Recalling his tenure as Lagos State Governor, the president said his administration created 37 local council development areas to shorten the distance between government and the governed and create more centres of local development.

He said that experience reinforced his belief that Nigeria cannot develop from the centre alone, adding that his administration demonstrated political will by approaching the Supreme Court to affirm local government financial autonomy and described the Supreme Court judgment of July 11, 2024, as historic.

“Local government autonomy is not an end in itself, rather, it is an instrument for service,” Tinubu said, while charging chairmen, councillors and management to deliver better primary healthcare, basic education, rural roads, safe water, food systems and opportunities for women, youth and small businesses.

He urged councils to become centres of planning, delivery, early warning and measurable results driven by technology and reliable statistics.

On security, the president said lasting peace is built community by community and called on chairmen to work with traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups to detect and address grievances before they escalate.

Tinubu urged the local leaders to create an atmosphere for peaceful participation, discourage thuggery, intimidation and hate speech, and protect youths from substance abuse.

He also challenged LGAs to stop being passive recipients of federal initiatives and instead become active development partners leveraging Regional Development Commissions.

The president urged the chairmen to come up with sound recommendations to address challenges slowing LGA development and build a stronger, secure and prosperous federation.

“This administration demonstrated political will when it approached the Supreme Court to affirm the constitutional rights and financial autonomy of our local governments. The judgment of 11 July 2024 was historic.

“Nigerians in all parts of the country must witness and experience better primary healthcare, basic education, rural roads, safe water, stronger food systems, support for small businesses, and opportunities for women and young people.

In the same vein, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo, said the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda must be felt at the grassroots.

He said local governments, as the tier closest to the people, have a critical role in translating national policies and programmes into tangible development outcomes.

“This gathering provides an opportunity to deliberate on practical strategies for improving service delivery, strengthening intergovernmental relations, enhancing accountability and ensuring that Federal Government interventions effectively reach their intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Jisalo described traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in peacebuilding, community mobilisation and sustainable development due to their deep connection with the people and role as custodians of cultural heritage.

He urged participants to focus on actionable solutions to challenges confronting grassroots development and to share experiences that would enhance coordination.

The minister reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to facilitating effective intergovernmental collaboration and supporting initiatives that bring government closer to the people.

“To achieve these goals, your councils must become centres of planning, delivery, early warning and measurable results. You must imbibe the culture of evidence-based decision making, driven by technology and reliable statistics,” he said.