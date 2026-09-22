CIPRMP Inducts Platnova CEO, Benjamin Oyemonlan, into Ghana 2026 Hall of Fame 

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, has inducted Dr. Benjamin Oyemonlan, Chief Executive Officer of Platnova, as a Chartered Fellow in Strategic Leadership and Public Resources Management.

The honour recognises his contributions to corporate governance, responsible resource management and organisational development.

The fellowship places Oyemonlan among professionals distinguished for their impact on strategic leadership and sustainable business practices.

His induction into the Institute’s 2026 Hall of Fame reflects his work in building and scaling financial infrastructure designed to support businesses and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic development.

CIPRMP Ghana cited Oyemonlan’s entrepreneurial leadership, administrative competence, and commitment to accountability, transparency, and professional excellence.

The distinction also highlights the growing importance of responsible leadership in shaping sustainable businesses and institutions across Africa.

“This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the work we are doing at Platnova and the responsibility that comes with building financial infrastructure for businesses,” said Benjamin Oyemonlan.

“For me, leadership is about building systems that create lasting value, and I am grateful to everyone on our team who continues to make that vision possible.”

Under Oyemonlan’s leadership, Platnova has evolved from a payment platform serving individuals with USD accounts, multi-currency wallets, virtual international cards, and seamless cross-border transfers into a comprehensive financial infrastructure serving modern businesses.

The company now offers solutions for collections, payouts, virtual accounts, multi-currency accounts, and cross-border transactions.

For Platnova, the recognition represents a broader acknowledgement of the company’s growing relevance beyond its immediate market.

It reflects the company’s vision to build financial solutions that serve businesses and individuals across Africa and the global economy.

The Chartered Fellowship and accompanying award were formally presented to Oyemonlan during an investiture ceremony held at Platnova’s corporate office, with representatives from CIPRMP’s Ghana and Nigeria offices in attendance.

As Platnova celebrates this achievement, the recognition represents another moment to acknowledge the leadership and vision driving the company’s journey, as well as its continued focus on building financial infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of African businesses.