Be Fearless, Decisive against Terrorists, Theatre Commander Charges 925 Forest Guards

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Ibikunle Ajose, has charged 925 newly trained Borno State Forest Guards to remain fearless, decisive, and professional as they support ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and other criminal activities across the state.

Major General Ajose gave the charge at the graduation ceremony of the Forest Guards following their two-week in-theatre acclimatisation training at the North-East Theatre Training School (NETTS) in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, on September 20, 2026.

Addressing the graduates, the Theatre Commander said their training and knowledge of the local terrain would complement ongoing military operations and enhance the effectiveness of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts.

According to a statement by the acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the Commander urged the Forest Guards to apply their newly acquired skills responsibly, remain disciplined, and respect law-abiding citizens, while warning against the harassment of civilians and rivalry with other security agencies.

He charged them to remain focused on the common threat posed by terrorists and criminals and to demonstrate courage and decisiveness in the discharge of their duties.

The Special Guest of Honour, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, stated that the Forest Guard initiative was established to provide structured auxiliary support to the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

He disclosed that the 925 personnel, drawn from the 27 local government areas of Borno State, would be handed over to the Theatre Command for deployment based on operational requirements.

He noted that their knowledge of the local terrain, languages, and culture would enhance their effectiveness as force multipliers in support of ongoing operations.

Earlier, the Commandant of NETTS, Brigadier General Amadike Onaogu, explained that the two-week training was designed to build the confidence, resilience, discipline, and adaptability required of the Forest Guards in their supporting role.

He emphasised that the training was not intended to transform them into soldiers, but to equip them with relevant competencies to effectively complement ongoing security operations within their areas of responsibility.

Also, Major General Ajose commended the Borno State Government for its sustained support for security efforts in the state and appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for his continued guidance and support for Operation Hadin Kai and the training programme.

He also commended the commandant and instructors of NETTS for maintaining the required training standards, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The Theatre Commander further charged the newly graduated Forest Guards to uphold discipline, professionalism, and respect for the law as they commence their duties.

He reaffirmed OPHK’s commitment to sustaining operational pressure against terrorists while deepening cooperation with relevant security stakeholders towards restoring lasting peace and normalcy across the Theatre of Operations.