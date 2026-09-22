37 Miners’ Death: ACG Alleges Cover-up, Asks Interior Minister to Resign

A rights group, the Alliance for Credible Governance (ACG) has described as sheer cover-up, the suspension of some senior officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the mysterious death of 38 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the corps, in Niger State.

Describing the suspension as peremptory and largely questionable, the group asked the Interior Minister, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to resign immediately and let the Presidency take over full investigation of the incident.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Samuel Akinwale, and Secretary, Mrs Helen Sobowale, the organisation expressed concern over the alleged poisoning of the miners while in the custody of a government security agency.

According to it, “for the beleaguered minister to hurriedly arrive at the conclusion of blaming the suspended officers of the NSCDC for complicity in the tragic incident, leading to their immediate suspension, showed that he too had explanations to offer.

‘No doubt, this is a national tragedy of global reckoning and a shame of a nation.

“It is our sincere belief that for the Interior Minister to blame officials of the NSCDC in Niger State for the unfortunate incident is an indication that he has past stories on the Corps in the state about which there is a cover-up.

“It thus indicates that the minister apparently knows what we don’t know, regarding events before the shocking death, en masse, of the alleged illegal miners.

“Therefore, we are asking Minister Tunji-Ojo to resign honourably to allow for government’s thorough and independent investigation,” the ACG urged.

It, nonetheless, urged that an allegation that the victims were victims of poisoning or chloroforming should be given the needed inquest.

Besides, the group said a statement credited to Niger State governor, Muhammed Bago, that blood was found on the victims also easily called for high-stake investigation.

It particularly noted that the allegation “raised serious questions” about the safety of detainees in the NSCDC custody.

The group also called on the relevant authorities to give the matter the attention it deserved and address the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It said allegations involving persons in the custody of a government security agency “should be treated with seriousness” and attract appropriate action.

The organisation also demanded accountability over the alleged incident, urging the authorities to take necessary steps in response to the deaths of the 37 miners.

ACG subsequently called on the minister to resign his position honourably or be removed over the alleged poisoning of the miners in the NSCDC custody.