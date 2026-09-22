Ibrahim Shema at 69: A Legacy of Service

By Oluwabusola Olawale

On September 22, 2026, Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, CON, FNIM, former governor of Katsina State, will mark his 69th birthday. Known for his modesty, Shema consistently avoids discussions of personal or public achievements. For that reason, I take it upon myself each year to write about him—without his prior knowledge—lest he discourage the effort.

Shema is a man of quiet disposition, a leader whose work speaks louder than words. His results introduce him, and his record continues to resonate across Nigeria. It is not uncommon to hear people from diverse backgrounds remark, “Shema performed creditably well as governor.” While this is widely acknowledged, the weight of that truth struck me more deeply when I recently read an article comparing past and present administrations in Katsina State.

The writer emphasized that assessments must be based on verifiable facts rather than conjecture. He commended the incumbent governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, for notable achievements within a short period. Yet he also reminded readers of the contributions of earlier administrations, particularly those of the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

“When the late Malam Umaru Musa Yar’adua assumed office from the military administration,” the article noted, “the state faced severe financial constraints, leaving little or no resources for immediate projects. He exercised prudence and patience, mobilizing funds and making necessary savings. By the time he left office, Yar’adua had inscribed his name in the annals of Katsina State’s history through transformative development and the solid foundation he laid for future progress.”

That foundation was further strengthened under Shema, whose tenure is still remembered for its impact across multiple sectors. His leadership style—anchored in humility and results—remains a benchmark for governance in Katsina State.

His successor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, built upon the foundation laid by the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, consolidating and expanding the state’s progress. Like Yar’adua, Shema made substantial contributions to the infrastructural and socio-economic development of Katsina State. Indeed, if the projects executed under his administration were removed, Katsina would lose many of the defining features that mark it as a modern urban centre.

Consider, for instance, the absence of the new Government House, the Ring Road, Karkanda Stadium, the Orthopaedic Hospital, KSITM, the Barhim, Sardauna, Fatima Shema, and Makera Housing Estates (comprising about 2,000 housing units), the ICT Institute, and Umaru Musa Yar’adua University. Without these landmark projects, Katsina’s transformation into a thriving capital would be incomplete.

Nearly 12 years after Shema left office, the enduring impact of his administration remains evident. The fact that removing his projects would strip Katsina of its modern character speaks volumes about his vision and leadership. He was a trailblazer in governance and infrastructure, remembered for human-centred policies and projects that left an indelible mark.

To call him a leader of uncommon performance and excellent service is no exaggeration. Recent developments further reinforce this belief. Shema has demonstrated an ability to turn situations around for good in record time. A case in point is his appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The Council was inaugurated on January 19, 2026, following years of legislative and regulatory challenges.

In 2014, the Federal Government designated the NSC as the economic regulator for Nigeria’s ports through a presidential order, but without enabling legislation from the National Assembly. Efforts by successive assemblies to pass a permanent law faltered amid vested interests. In 2023, however, the Federal Government introduced the Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Bill under President Tinubu’s leadership. The bill sought to empower NPERA to regulate maritime service providers and set standards among port operators.

The legislation faced repeated delays between the National Assembly and the Presidency. Reflecting on this challenge shortly after his inauguration, Shema remarked at his Abuja residence: “President Tinubu’s passion to reposition Nigeria on the right path cannot be quantified. The President truly means well for this country. I resolved long ago to do my best to ensure his vision for a new Nigeria of renewed hope succeeds.”

Even before the 2023 presidential election, Shema consistently expressed this conviction. His words and actions continue to underscore his commitment to national progress and his reputation as a leader with a “touch of gold.”

True to his words, within three months as Chairman of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema leveraged his cordial relationship with the leadership of the National Assembly. On April 28, 2026, the Senate passed the revised Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Bill during plenary. The bill was subsequently signed into law on August 13 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader determined to usher Nigeria into a new era of transformation.

Just days later, on August 18, during a board meeting at NPERA headquarters in Lagos, management and staff gave Dr. Shema a heroic welcome. Their gesture symbolized appreciation for the dramatic transformation of the agency within the short period of his assumption of office. His “touch of gold” had already begun to leave a positive imprint, further confirming his reputation as a result-driven and impactful leader.

Dr. Shema is widely regarded as one of the finest minds from northern Nigeria—a brilliant statesman and a national asset. He is a catalyst for institutional renewal, strategic vision, and interventions that consistently yield visible and measurable results. His record in both past and present leadership positions stands as clear testimony to his capacity. For the average Katsina resident, he remains a leader of remarkable distinction.

In Katsina’s history, Shema stands out as a governor who ensured the completion of all projects inherited from previous administrations before embarking on new initiatives. His style is defined by a focus on results where others might offer excuses. He sees opportunities where others see challenges, and delivers success where others make promises. Conversations with him on governance reveal a depth of knowledge and vision that is both impressive and instructive. His intellectual prowess and command of issues are often described as a case study in leadership.

Beyond politics, Shema is a respected figurehead for many families outside his immediate household, admired for his integrity and guidance. He rarely criticizes or indulges in praise, but he has remained consistent in acknowledging the leadership records of two figures in Nigeria: the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shema often refers to Yar’adua as his father, leader, and mentor. His commitment to the Yar’adua family has been unwavering, even after the former president’s passing. For example, ahead of the APC primaries for the 2027 general elections, when some stakeholders urged Shema to contest for the Katsina Central senatorial seat—currently held by Senator Abdulazees Yar’adua, the late president’s younger brother—he dismissed the idea. Laughing, he remarked: “That must be a joke. How can a member of the Yar’adua family have interest in a position, and at the same time I desire the same thing? I have a sacred duty to protect the interest of anything that has to do with Yar’adua.” His actions over the years have consistently reflected this principle.

The second personality he frequently pays glowing tribute to is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, despite not being a member of the ruling APC, Shema pledged uncompromising support for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Without placing any demands, he directed his political structures to back their candidacy.

According to Shema, President Tinubu is the right leader to steer Nigeria out of difficulty. He often says that the measure of an exceptional leader lies not in doing what is popular, but in doing what is right. “What is popular may not be right. A good leader must have the courage to do what is right against all odds,” he has remarked. In his view, Tinubu exemplifies this courage, prioritizing what is right above what is popular, regardless of public perception. Shema repeatedly emphasizes that, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, Tinubu is a leader every Nigerian who truly desires the nation’s progress should support wholeheartedly.

“You cannot take away honour and integrity from President Tinubu, and nobody can reverse Nigeria’s misfortunes within just two or three years. Since the advent of democracy in 1999, no individual has impacted lives across the country like Tinubu. God has used him to help many people become what they are today on the national stage.”

Asiwaju, he added, is deeply loyal to his loyalists—though some have unfortunately taken advantage of that loyalty to act against the president’s interests.

“What he did during the burial of the late President Buhari further convinced me that Tinubu is a good man. Despite the challenges he faced during the 2023 presidential election, he sent his presidential aircraft to convey Buhari’s remains from London. He insisted that the body be placed inside the cabin of the aircraft, not in the cargo hold. Tinubu himself chose to fly to Katsina on a chartered flight instead, then travelled by road to Daura and directed key government officials to attend the state burial.”

Despite the difficulties he endured, Tinubu remained committed to Buhari even in death. It is public knowledge that he inherited a failed system of governance, yet he has accepted responsibility without shifting blame—a hallmark of distinguished leadership.

Since early 2025, Dr. Shema pledged to mobilize his political structures and devote his strength and resources to support President Tinubu’s re-election. True to his word, on July 14, 2026, he established the Tinubu/Dikko Again 2027 Women and Youth Center—a political structure unprecedented in the state’s history. The platform, which extends from polling units to wards, local governments, and the state level, is headed by Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Member of the House of Representatives for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, as Director General.

At the inauguration of the Center, which drew the crème de la crème of Katsina politics, Governor Malam Umaru Dikko Radda, PhD, declared: “This is a political structure that can win elections,” pledging his full support.

To my boss, leader, mentor, and father, I cannot say enough about you. I pray that Almighty God keeps you in good health. Happy birthday, sir.

*Oluwabusola Olawale is head of Media Team to former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.