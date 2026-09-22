2027: Sokoto Unveils 6,990 Jobs Record, Dares Opposition to Show Scorecard

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, the Sokoto State Government has declared that the contest for the state must be decided by verifiable records of performance, not propaganda.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto under the theme “2027: Let The Records Speak”, the senior special assistant on strategic communications to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, Nura Mahe said the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has made human capital development and employment its central governance pillar, with thousands of citizens absorbed into critical sectors of public service.

According to figures released at the conference, which the organisers said are open to independent verification, the government has created nearly 7,000 direct jobs across three key areas in less than two years.

A breakdown shows that 3,000 additional personnel have been recruited into the Sokoto State Civil Service to fill manpower gaps created by years of retirement, attrition and institutional neglect. The recruitment, which cut across all 23 Local Government Areas, prioritised graduates with NCE, HND and university degrees.

In the health sector, the state, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), approved the recruitment of 2,440 Community Health Workers for deployment to Primary Healthcare Centres across all 244 political wards in the state.

On security and environmental management, the government said it graduated and deployed 1,550 operatives of the Sokoto State Marshals Agency, including 70 female marshals, the first in the history of the agency, trained in security and intelligence, traffic management, environmental enforcement and protection of public infrastructure.

He said the administration also cited interventions in the education sector, including the reported employment of 2,000 teachers for secondary and nomadic schools, and the establishment of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, which was equipped with operational vehicles and 710 motorcycles to penetrate hard-to-reach communities affected by banditry.

Defending the governor’s track record, the Mahe noted that Governor Aliyu’s experience predates his election in 2023, having served as Commissioner, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The press conference, convened under the theme “Let The Records Speak”, said the governor’s experience is now reflected in measurable investments across security, education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture, youth and women empowerment and infrastructure.

Mahe challenged opposition parties, including those coalescing under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to present their own records of job creation, empowerment and institution building rather than rely on what it called rumours and social-media slogans.

He added that 2027 will not be about who wants to govern Sokoto, but about who has shown capacity to do so, insisting that Governor Aliyu will be judged by his records while the opposition must also present theirs for the people to compare side by side.