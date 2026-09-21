TOXIC CHEMICALS AND MINERS’ DEATH

I write to show my concern towards what happened in the custody of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Niger State Command. If the scene had been properly managed, I feel that evidence could be quickly and easily gotten to prove the cause of the deaths of the suspected illegal miners.

Miners use the following toxic chemicals to weaken soil and rocks, break and washing to extract mineral resources they wanted. The chemicals are Ammonium nitrate plus Fuel oil (ANFO), Sodium cyanide, Mercury, Sulfuric acid, and Xanthates.

ANFO, Ammonium nitrate plus Fuel oil is an explosive for blasting hard rocks. The fumes, nitrogen oxides are toxic if inhaled. Physical signs: on cement floor, oily yellowish stains with white crystals in oil.

Sodium Cyanide is the main chemical used for gold mining. It dissolves gold from iron ore and very toxic; small amount kills humans and all kinds of animals. If combined with other metals, it forms other toxic compounds like cyanates and thiocyanides.

Physical signs: white powder, white balls or flat white flakes. On soil it kills everything, insects and grass. On cement floor it leaves pure white powdery stains. Floor becomes clear if wet and whitish when dry.

Mercury is used in small scale mining. It binds with gold. Extremely toxic, and causes brain and kidney damage.

Physical signs: silvery shiny liquid balls that moves and bind together. On soil, shiny silvery dots, they don’t stick to soil. On cement floor, dark grey to black stain after stay for a while. If the floor has cracks it holds the silver liquid. If pushed they bind together.

Sulfuric acid is used for copper and uranium mining. It weakens rocks to get copper and uranium out.

Physical signs: oily looking patches. On soil and cement floor there’s yellow to dark brown stains. Close by metals turn white or green. If litmus paper is used to touch the edge of the wet spot it turns bright red.

Xanthates are chemicals miners use to separate the valuable minerals from soil and stones, and very toxic to both humans and animals.

Physical signs: pale yellow to green powder. On cement floor, it leaves a yellow or dark yellow green stain after wet and dry. The stain is not white like cyanide but yellow. On soil, yellow wet patch, soil looks like oily or soapy, sand grains stick together.

Death from Heat: Exposure to high temperature causes three conditions of which death may occur.

Heat Cramps are painful spasm of voluntary muscles which follows strenuous work miners and other workers exposed to heat usually suffer from. Death is caused by loss of water and salt through severe sweating.

Heat exhaustion occurs from exposure to hot and humid temperature. A person collapses due to failure of circulatory system. Heat stroke is caused by under skin malfunction due to prolonged exposure to hot atmosphere, a temperature of 32°c with 100% humidity. The victim may suffer convulsion before death. The faces of those who suffer and die from the effects of heat are always bluish, dry cornea, deep eye suckets, and they decompose quickly.

Thus, the Federal government should, as a matter of urgency, improve the detention facilities in all its agencies, correctional, police, military and civil defense. This would prevent a recurrence of the recent mishap in Minna.

Samson Okechukwu, Abuja