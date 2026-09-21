DANGOTE REFINERY IPO AND CARDINALSTONE

Cardinalstone brings to the transaction market intelligence, investor connectivity, and disciplined execution, writes SOLA ONI

Priced at ₦525 per share, the offer of 4.1 billion shares could raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion, making the Dangote Refinery IPO a transaction of exceptional scale that demands flawless execution, strong investor confidence and sound professional judgement. For CardinalStone, one of the issuing houses behind the transaction, the assignment goes beyond successfully taking an offer to market. It is an opportunity to demonstrate whether years of navigating Nigeria’s capital market, structuring transactions and understanding investor behaviour can translate into confidence around one of the country’s most consequential listings.

When investors consider the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) Initial Public Offering, attention will naturally focus on the N525 offer price, the scale of the refinery and its prospects. Yet another factor deserves consideration: the pedigree of the institutions helping to bring the opportunity to market.

CardinalStone’s role provides useful context. An Issuing house is not merely a channel for collecting applications. It bridges the Issuer and investing public, combining transaction expertise, market intelligence, investor relationships, regulatory understanding, research and disciplined execution.

The Firm’s strength lies in an integrated platform spanning investment banking, securities trading, research and investment management. Its experience is reflected in several significant transactions.

In 2024, the firm acted as Joint Issuing House on the N351billion Public Equity Offer by Zenith Bank, N350 billion Rights Issue by Access Holdings and the N239billion Rights Issue by UBA Plc. In 2025, the firm also acted as Joint Issuing House on the N236billion Rights Issue by Presco Plc and the N157billion Rights Issue by UBA Plc. More recently, CardinalStone acted as Lead Issuing House on FidsonHealthcare’s N21 billion Rights Issue and the N25 billion Rights Issue by International Energy Insurance Plc.

CardinalStone also served as Lead Financial Adviser and Lead Issuing House on the N501.021 billion Series 1 FGN Guaranteed Power Sector Bond, which won Debt Deal of the Year at the 2026 African Banker Awards, and the more recent N728.97 billion Series 2 Power Sector Bond, which closed in August 2026 (the largest non-direct FGN issuance in Nigerian Capital Market).

The FGN Backed Power Sector Bond transaction demonstrated capital market expertise applied to a complex national financing challenge. Issued under the Federal Government’s N4 trillion Multi-instrument Issuance programme, the bond employed a cash and non-cash structure designed to address long standing liquidity constraints in the Power Sector.

CardinalStone’s credentials also extend to M&A space having recently advised African Capital Alliance (ACA) on itsN387.4 billion divestment of its 15.92 per cent stake in AradelHoldings Plc. Euromoney described the transaction as the largest secondary equity sale in Nigeria’s energy sector and the largest private-equity exit and block trade in the sector’s history.

These transactions help explain the significance of CardinalStone’s role in the Dangote Refinery IPO. A transaction of this magnitude requires coordination among the Issuer, advisers, regulators, market infrastructure, registrars, receiving agents, custodians, intermediaries and investors. Preparation, communication and accountability are essential to an efficient and credible process.

But execution is only half of the equation. Investors also need to understand what they are buying.

This is where CardinalStone’s research capability becomes relevant. Its initiation report on DPRP places a 12-month target price of N688.09 against the N525 reference price, implying 31.1 per cent potential capital appreciation. Including an assumed 2.6 per cent dividend yield, the projected total return is 33.7 per cent.

The research highlights DPRP’s Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, refined-product yields exceeding 90 per cent, its flexible feedstock model and ability to produce higher-value products meeting Euro V specifications. It also points to the planned expansion of refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day and the proposed increase in polypropylene capacity from 830,000 tonnes to 2.4 million tonnes per annum.

Such projections should encourage deeper analysis, not replace it. Investors still need to examine refining margins, crude-supply security, foreign-exchange exposure, capital expenditure, debt obligations, cash-flow generation, expansion risks and dividend sustainability.

The Issuing House’s investor-education responsibility therefore matters. Participation should be driven by understanding rather than excitement. CardinalStone’s research, investor network and market capabilities can help make complex information more accessible, while digital onboarding and electronic applications can reduce friction and broaden participation.

Its credentials have also received industry recognition. At the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, CardinalStone was named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for M&A and Nigeria’s Best for Capital Markets Advisory. The firm also won Debt Deal of the Year at the African Banker Awards and received recognition from DealMakers Africa for equity advisory performance.

These distinctions do not guarantee investment returns, nor should the involvement of an issuing house substitute for independent investment analysis. They do, however, provide evidence of institutional depth, transaction experience and market capability.

The Dangote Refinery IPO is more than a public offer. It is a test of Nigeria’s capacity to mobilise domestic and international capital around a world-scale industrial asset. For investors considering the offer, CardinalStone’s track record should not be viewed as a guarantee of returns, but as a credible indicator of the institutional expertise, market experience and professional infrastructure supporting this landmark Nigerian capital-market transaction.

The Dangote Refinery IPO mandate offers another opportunity for CardinalStone to demonstrate what a modern Nigerian issuing house can bring to the transaction: market intelligence, research depth, investor connectivity, technological capability and disciplined execution.

Oni, an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodities Broker and Capital Market Registrar, is the Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications