The Next Big Moment: Dangote’s IPO Heralds Nigeria’s $100bn Energy, Mobility Capital

Tomiwa Bayo-Ojo

Nigeria has just witnessed something bigger than an Initial Public Offering!

On September 14, 2026, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals opened what is being described as Africa’s largest Initial Public Offering (IPO), offering 4.1 billion shares at N525 apiece to raise roughly N2.15 trillion, about US$1.6 billion at an implied valuation of nearly US$47.6 billion.

That number is extraordinary. But its real significance has little to do with oil. It proves that Nigerian infrastructure can be packaged into an investable asset class capable of pulling in billions from investors at home and abroad.

The more interesting question isn’t whether Nigeria can build another Dangote-scale project; it is what could happen when the country starts financing thousands of smaller ones instead of one giant one. That is where solar power, battery storage and electric mobility come in.

The Lesson is Capital, Not Crude

Dangote Refinery represents roughly US$20 billion of investment, now running at around 700,000 barrels a day with an expansion underway toward 1.4 million. In July 2026, institutional investors added a further US$2.5 billion through a private placement led by Africa Finance Corporation.

The pattern is simple: large capital finances large productive assets; those assets generate cash flow; cash flow attracts more capital; more capital builds more infrastructure. Nigeria can now run that same playbook across its next energy transition.

From Centralised Power to Distributed Assets

The old energy model ran in a straight line: power station, transmission, distribution, customer. The emerging model with solar, battery, business, Electric Vehicle (EV), charging network, and digital payment is inherently distributed, creating something Nigeria has historically lacked: millions of small, investable energy assets rather than a handful of giant ones.

Nigeria’s theoretical solar resource is estimated at roughly 427 gigawatts, yet solar supplies less than two percent of the country’s electricity mix, according to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). It also reports that the country receives about 5.5 kWh per square metre of daily solar irradiation and that installations grew 45 percent in 2024.

BloombergNEF estimates Nigeria added around 3.1 gigawatts of small-scale solar capacity from 2024 to 2025, taking cumulative capacity to roughly 6 gigawatts, with a path toward 87 gigawatts by 2035. That gap between potential and use isn’t a demand problem; it’s a financing and scaling problem, which is exactly where private capital can help most.

The Real Market is the Nigerian Business

The most immediate opportunity isn’t a solar farm in the desert; it’s the Nigerian factory, hotel, hospital, mall, telecom site, and warehouse already paying for diesel, petrol, and unreliable grid power every month. Solar doesn’t need to create new demand; it needs to replace existing spending. That turns financing solar into converting an operating expense into an infrastructure cash flow, a far more compelling pitch than selling panels.

Storage completes the picture. Solar plus battery turns intermittent generation into a reliable service: an infrastructure fund finances the system, the customer pays for energy, and the investor collects contracted cash flow, which is the foundation of a Nigerian energy-as-a-service economy.

Where Electricity Meets Mobility

Nigeria’s EV market is young but moving. The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) estimated roughly 20,000 EVs in Nigeria at the end of 2025, concentrated among two- and three-wheelers, commercial fleets and ride-hailing vehicles. Its modelling suggests the country could need 1,500 to 35,000 charging or battery-swapping installations by 2040, potentially reaching around 207,000 by 2060 under high adoption.

Each site is more than a charging point: it bundles land, electrical infrastructure, solar generation, battery storage, hardware, software, payments, and fleet contracts into a single asset, layering a second infrastructure opportunity on top of the renewable-energy one.

A Platform, Not Just a Product

Picture solar-powered mobility hubs strung from Lagos to Abuja, Ibadan to Benin, and Abuja to Kaduna, each combining solar, storage, fast charging, fleet charging, and digital payments under one roof, generating recurring revenue across passenger cars, logistics fleets, buses, and motorcycles. That’s no longer an EV business; it is energy infrastructure built for mobility.

Capital should follow utilisation, not chase every private car at once. A commercial vehicle travelling hundreds of kilometres daily generates far more charging demand than a parked private car, so early investment logically favours ride-hailing, logistics, corporate transport and electric buses, which are segments with predictable, contractual revenue.

Behind just 100,000 electric commercial vehicles sits an entire ecosystem: charging infrastructure, battery capacity, financing, insurance, maintenance and fleet management. This is an opportunity that extends well beyond vehicle sales.

Where Capital Markets Must Evolve

Dangote proves Nigerian infrastructure can become an investable security. The next step is financing thousands of smaller assets such as a thousand solar projects, tens of thousands of charging points, and hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles. They are individually modest but collectively worth hundreds of billions of dollars over time.

Call it the $50 billion question: Dangote shows a single Nigerian energy asset can approach that valuation. Nigeria’s renewable and mobility opportunity is different, comprising distributed, modular, scalable assets that may make it even more attractive to institutional investors building diversified portfolios, with risk and cash flow spread across thousands of assets rather than concentrated in one.

Building the Architecture with Volsus Energy

At Volsus Energy, we believe this transition will be won not by whoever installs the most panels, but by whoever mobilises the most patient capital and deploys it efficiently. Our platform rests on a simple proposition: power, store, charge, move. This is treating solar, storage and mobility as one interconnected Nigerian energy economy. The opportunity isn’t to sell equipment; it’s to finance infrastructure.

Nigerian businesses already spend heavily to keep generators running; that spending is a real, existing market. The transition to solar doesn’t require inventing demand; it requires financing a better way to meet demand that already exists.

Nigeria’s solar market has attracted roughly US$2.4 billion in investment, part of the US$13.5 billion that flowed into Sub-Saharan African renewables in 2025. Capital is moving. Demand is visible. What’s missing is scale.

Great infrastructure never begins as a stock-market valuation; it begins with a thesis, then capital, then execution, then scale. The sun is already here. The vehicles are coming. The capital must now follow.

Mr Tomiwa Bayo-Ojo is a renewable energy expert and the Managing Director of Volsus Energy

Tomiwa Bayo-Ojo