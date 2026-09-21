NIBSS Digest: When Payment Infrastructure Finds Its Voice

The maiden issue of the quarterly publication assembles an unusually assemblage of regulators, bankers, fintech practitioners and technology specialists, making a persuasive case for taking the conversation around payments beyond transaction volumes, writes Nume Ekeghe

There is an oddity about payment infrastructure. It is everywhere and, at the same time, almost nowhere. It is present whenever a salary arrives, a merchant receives a transfer, a customer taps a card, a QR code is scanned or a business settles an invoice. Yet it remains largely invisible to the people who depend on it. Its greatest compliment may well be that nobody notices it when it works.



It is only when the transfer fails, the terminal refuses to respond or the money disappears into that peculiar limbo between debit and credit that infrastructure suddenly acquires a human face. This paradox provides an interesting point of entry into NIBSS Digest, the maiden quarterly publication of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), themed “Redefining the Future of Payments.”

It would have been easy for a publication issued by an institution at the centre of Nigeria’s payments architecture to become an elaborate corporate brochure. The temptation is obvious. There is enough material in NIBSS’ history and infrastructure to fill several such publications.



The Digest chooses another route. At its best, it is less interested in congratulating the industry for how far it has travelled than in asking what sort of road lies ahead.

That is an important distinction. And much of the credit for setting that tone belongs to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, whose opening note provides the publication with its intellectual direction.



Rather than beginning with the familiar inventory of transaction volumes, milestones and institutional achievements, Oiwoh started with a deceptively simple observation: infrastructure rarely makes headlines until it fails.

“When a switch works, a ledger reconciles, or an instant settlement clears in milliseconds,” he wrote, “the world moves on without a second thought.”



It is a revealing way for the head of a payment infrastructure company to introduce his publication. He is effectively asking readers to look beyond the visible transaction and towards the machinery beneath it.

More importantly, Oiwoh framed the Digest not merely as a company publication but as a “quarterly forum” designed to examine how “code, policy, and institutional governance” are reshaping commerce across Nigeria and the continent.

As Nigeria’s payment ecosystem becomes more sophisticated, the institution’s role increasingly touches questions of standards, interoperability, resilience, trust and the architecture of the wider financial system. The Digest, therefore, becomes an extension of that broader institutional ambition.



A Surprisingly Serious Cast



The quality of a journal is often revealed before one gets beyond its table of contents. The publication opens with Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, PhD, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, writing on “The Future of Growth Depends on How Economies Move Value.” It follows with Dr. (Mrs.) Rakiya Opemi Yusuf, Director of Payments System Supervision at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), examining trust in digital payments; Premier Oiwoh on the National Payment Stack; Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, on financial infrastructure; and Musa Itopa Jimoh, Director of Payment Systems Department, CBN on interoperability.The presence of Dr. Yusuf is particularly significant. As the CBN’s Director of Payments System Supervision, she brings to the publication the perspective of the institution charged with overseeing an important part of the country’s payments architecture.



That regulatory perspective sits comfortably beside the commercial view offered by Suleiman and the infrastructure perspective from NIBSS. Then the geographical and institutional aperture widens. Clara B. Arthur of GhIPSS, Dr. Robert Ochola of AfricaNenda Foundation, Adédèjì Olowe of Lendsqr, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo of NIBSS, Wizard He of Netis Global and Ankit K. Agarwal of Sentience Solutions Pte Ltd all contributed.



This is not a collection of anonymous corporate voices. There is a deliberate mixture of regulator, commercial banker, payment infrastructure specialist, fintech operator, African payments practitioner and global technology perspective.

That diversity is one of the Digest’s strongest features. It also prevents the publication from becoming entirely inward-looking. A payments system, after all, does not stop at the edge of a company’s headquarters. Its implications stretch from the regulator’s office to the bank’s back office, from the fintech developer to the roadside merchant, and increasingly across national borders. The Digest appears to understand this.



Its contents move from Nigeria’s Payments System Vision 2028 to the National Payment Stack, then outward to African interoperability, Open Banking, financial inclusion and the technological architecture of trust. That is quite a lot of territory for a maiden issue.

Yet the publication’s central idea gives the diversity some coherence: payments are no longer merely about moving money. They are about moving economic activity.



A CEO setting the tone



There is another reason Oiwoh’s contribution deserves attention. A publication such as this is ultimately a reflection of the institution behind it. Its seriousness, its choice of contributors and even its willingness to allow external voices into the conversation tell readers something about the philosophy of the organisation producing it.

Oiwoh’s opening essay suggests a leadership that understands this. Rather than presenting NIBSS as the hero of every story, he places the company within a much larger ecosystem.



The Digest acknowledges the CBN’s Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028. It gives space to a bank CEO’s concerns about shared infrastructure and competition. It allows African payments experts to discuss continental interoperability. It gives fintech practitioners room to argue for Open Banking. That is a confident editorial decision.

A less assured institutional publication might have made every road lead back to itself. This one, under Oiwoh’s direction, appears willing to let NIBSS become the platform for the conversation, rather than insist on being the conversation itself. That is arguably a more sophisticated form of corporate positioning. It says something about the institution without having to say it repeatedly.



The Opening Argument is Bigger Than Payments



Muhammad Sani Abdullahi’s contribution is particularly useful in establishing the publication’s intellectual register. His argument begins with infrastructure in the old-fashioned sense, roads, railways, ports and power before moving to the networks that now move information, capital and economic value.

The underlying proposition is compelling: the economies that will lead the next phase of growth may not necessarily be those that produce the most, but those that connect people, businesses and markets most efficiently.

His discussion of the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 goes further. He argued that the success of the strategy should not ultimately be judged by transaction volumes or processing speed, but by whether it reduces the cost of doing business, enables MSMEs to reach markets, attracts investment, strengthens regional trade and expands economic opportunity. It is a neat way of taking payments out of the fintech silo and this is where the Digest repeatedly distinguishes itself. It keeps trying to replace the language of activity with the language of consequence. How much money moved is interesting. What the movement of that money enables is more interesting.



Trust, The Word that Refuses to Disappear



If there is one word that haunts the publication, it is trust. It appears in the MD/CEO’s opening essay, in Dr. Yusuf’s contribution, in the discussion of digital infrastructure and again in the later pieces on fraud, reconciliation and payment status.

Dr. Yusuf’s essay, “Trust: The True Currency of Digital Payments,” is among the more accessible contributions because it starts from something almost painfully obvious: people use digital payments because they believe their money will reach its destination, their information will remain secure, and the system will work when required.



The obviousness is deceptive. A payment system can be technologically sophisticated and still lose the confidence of its users.

Indeed, one of the useful observations in the piece is that customers do not care which layer of the payment chain has failed. To them, a failed transaction is simply a failed transaction. That is a profoundly consumer-centred observation for what could otherwise have been a very technical discussion.

It also points to one of the publication’s more interesting editorial instincts: translating infrastructure into experience. The user does not see ISO 20022, The user sees a successful or unsuccessful transfer. The user does not see redundancy and failover, the user sees whether the POS worked. Also, the user does not see reconciliation, the user sees whether the money arrived. So, the distance between the system and the person is where the Digest is at its most insightful.



Interoperability



Musa Itopa Jimoh’s contribution on interoperability similarly expands the conversation. The opening premise is that modern payment systems have outgrown their traditional description as financial plumbing. They have become platforms for innovation, instruments of inclusion and critical national infrastructure. It is an argument that acquires even greater force when the publication turns its attention to Africa.

Clara B. Arthur’s “Building Connected Digital Financial Ecosystems Across Africa: The Cross-Border Frontier” identified a rather familiar continental frustration: African countries have made considerable progress connecting financial institutions within their own borders, while cross-border transactions remain slower, costlier and more complicated.



That is where the Digest becomes more than a Nigerian payments journal. The question is no longer merely whether Nigeria has built a functioning domestic system. It becomes whether these systems can speak to one another.

Dr. Robert Ochola’s contribution, “Closing Africa’s Payment Gap,” and Jacqueline Jumah’s examination of instant-payment systems that “don’t speak the same language” extend this argument. For a continent pursuing economic integration, it is difficult to imagine a more practical problem.

Goods can cross borders, people can cross borders, businesses can cross borders but money still occasionally behaves as though the border is an impenetrable wall. The Digest is right to regard that as unfinished business.



The Later Pages Become More Interesting



Interestingly, some of the most thought-provoking pieces arrive much later in the publication.

“Beyond the Dashboard: The Future of Payments Hinges on Measuring What Truly Matters,” by Jemimah Aloba, challenges the industry’s addiction to metrics.

Her starting point is familiar enough: every payment generates data about customer behaviour, system performance, operational resilience, risks and opportunities.



But she quickly turned the argument around. The problem, she suggested, is not that the industry lacks data. It is that it may not always know what to do with it.

One particularly neat formulation reads: “Data tells us what happened. Analytics helps us understand why. Intelligence guides what comes next.”

It is perhaps the kind of sentence that justifies a publication such as this.Short enough to remember. Broad enough to provoke thought. And practical enough to survive outside the pages of a magazine.



Then comes Stanley Ibeabuchi Arua’s “The Status Layer: What Comes After Instant Payment.”

Its central question is wonderfully simple: if Nigeria has become exceptionally good at moving money quickly, why should certainty about whether that money has arrived remain comparatively difficult?

The article aske whether “the status of a payment” should require the same effort to confirm as the payment itself once required to send. Again, the subject sounds technical.

But anyone who has waited for a debit notification to be reconciled with a missing credit understands immediately what is at stake.

This is where the Digest finds its most convincing voice when technical architecture is translated into everyday irritation.



An unusually promising first issue



Still, these are criticisms one makes of a publication one expects to see again. There is enough here to suggest that NIBSS Digest could become something more consequential than another institutional magazine.

Its editorial team has clearly understood that the first issue needed breadth. More importantly, under Oiwoh’s leadership, NIBSS has demonstrated an understanding that an institution at the centre of the payments ecosystem must do more than operate infrastructure; it must also participate meaningfully in the conversations that determine how that infrastructure evolves.



The Digest gives NIBSS a platform to explain what it does, but its more enduring value may lie in explaining why the work matters.

Its cast gives it authority. The CBN perspective provides policy context. The presence of a bank chief executive introduces the commercial argument. GhIPSS and AfricaNenda broaden the African dimension. Fintech voices prevent the discussion from becoming entirely institutional. Technology contributors bring the conversation into AI, data and infrastructure. NIBSS itself supplies the inside view.

And there is something quietly admirable about NIBSS choosing to create a publication in which the institution is not necessarily the loudest voice.



Its MD/CEO said the Digest is intended to invite readers to “interrogate these ideas” as the industry collectively redefines the future of payments.

If subsequent editions maintain that openness, improve the editing and become even more demanding of the industry NIBSS included the Digest may find a useful niche between the corporate publication and the specialist industry journal.

For now, its first edition has done something that is harder than it appears. It has taken a subject most people encounter only through a blinking phone notification and made it worthy of sustained attention.