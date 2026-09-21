Police Arrest 47 Suspected Gunmen at Polling Units in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of over 47 armed people around some polling units in Disina during the state House of Assembly bye-election, who claimed to be members of the state-owned security outfits.

This was as the state government demanded the immediate release of three persons also arrested by some security operatives during the Zaki and Disina State constituency bye-elections held last Saturday.

However, the state Police Command immediately took the suspects into custody while exhibits, including firearms and other dangerous weapons, were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned in strong terms this blatant disregard for lawful directives and attempt to undermine the electoral process.

He has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, credible and hitch-free bye-election, and warned that any person or group, regardless of status, that attempts to disrupt the electoral process or cause a breach of peace will be decisively dealt with.

The Command called on members of the public to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Recall that in an earlier statement, the Command unequivocally stated that state-owned security outfits, quasi-security agencies, private security guards, and vigilance groups are not allowed to participate in election security coverage, as only statutorily recognised security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) are mandated to provide security for the elections.

Despite the clear warning, operatives of the Command deployed for election duty last Saturday in the Disina state constituency election in Shira LGA arrested 47 operatives, claiming to be state-owned security outfit who were found within polling units armed with guns, cutlasses and sticks, in contravention of the Electoral Act and the security directives earlier issued as contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Habib.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Government has demanded the immediate release of three persons arrested by some security operatives during the Zaki and Disina state constituency bye-elections held last Saturday.

The demand was made by the state Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau, while speaking with journalists shortly after monitoring the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He alleged that the operatives, who were deployed from Abuja, arrested and intimidated some APM supporters despite committing no offence.

The Deputy Governor made the allegation in Fuchukuwa, Sakuwa Ward of Zaki Local Government Area, shortly after inspecting voting activities at Bakari and Fuchukuwa polling units.

He called on the security authorities concerned to exercise restraint, insisting that there was nothing incriminating against the arrested persons.

Auwal Jatau said his camp would not allow anyone to interfere with the electoral process, while stressing that the APM supporters had been directed not to connive with anyone to rig the election.

Despite his concern over the alleged arrests, the deputy governor commended the large turnout of voters.

He equally applauded INEC officials and police personnel at the polling units he visited for what he described as professional conduct.

Jatau urged voters and political party agents to remain calm and law-abiding, while calling on security personnel to remain at the polling units until voting is concluded and results are transmitted.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the bye-election is concluded peacefully and in accordance with the law.