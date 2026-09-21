Lagos Govt Tasks Nigerian Youths on Integrity, Discipline at Chosen Revival

Mary Nnah

The Lagos State Government has charged Nigerian youths to prioritise integrity, discipline and character as the foundation for national development, saying the government can provide opportunities but cannot build morals for the younger generation.

The charge was delivered on Sunday by the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a youth programme organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry themed “The Youth That Knows The Lord.”

The event drew thousands of young people from across Nigeria and beyond to the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking to the gathering, the deputy governor commended the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and his wife, Pastor Mary Muoka, for convening the programme.

He described the large turnout as encouraging and said both Lagos and Nigeria are proud of young people united by faith and purpose.

He said the state government remains committed to creating pathways for education, skills and jobs so that young people can turn ideas into businesses and talent into impact.

However, he stressed that government intervention alone will not solve the crisis of drug abuse, corruption and poor values affecting youths.

“Government can only create opportunity. It cannot create character. That responsibility belongs to our families, our schools, our community, our churches,” he said.

Quoting 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, he warned against drug abuse and destructive habits, reminding the youths that their bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. He said the issue is “particularly important in our state, Lagos” where peer pressure and access to harmful substances remain high.

Addressing the pressure to succeed, he urged participants not to compromise their values.

“Do not let the pressure to succeed make you compromise your values. Do not allow frustration to turn into bitterness. Do not allow the pursuit of wealth to become a justification for dishonesty. And never make the mistake that popularity is more important than integrity,” he said.

He noted that talent, education, connections and ambition are useless without character, and that without it those advantages can become liabilities.

The deputy governor also spoke on civic responsibility, calling on youths to reject violence, intimidation and harassment, and to take an active role in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Citing Ecclesiastes 12:1, 1 Timothy 4:12 and Lamentations 3:27, he said young people must combine faith with discipline, ambition with integrity, and success with responsibility.

He added that while technology has created new opportunities for innovation and business, it must be guided by truth and discipline.

The program ended with prayers led by Pastor Lazarus Muoka for the deputy governor, the Lagos State Government and the federal government.

On behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor congratulated the church and prayed that God would raise among the youths leaders of integrity and entrepreneurs who will create opportunities for others.

He concluded by praying for God’s blessing upon the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.