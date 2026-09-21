Kwara Launches Statewide Artificial Insemination of Cattle, Committed to Improved Breeds, Higher Productivity 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has flagged off the artificial insemination of cattle across the state to improve local breeding and enhance milk and dairy production.

The project is being implemented by the Kwara State Government in partnership with the Genex URUS American International Animal Company.

State Commissioner for Livestock Development, Hon. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, while flagging off the programme in Ilorin over the weekend said the exercise is designed to cover thousands of cattle, with the initial 500 cattle for the month of September.

Hon. Toyosi said plans are underway to establish an insemination center in Malete, and later replicate such in other identified communities within the state to improve the farmers’ access to the intervention.

“One of the ways to improve breeds is through artificial insemination. We are going to inseminate thousands of cattle across the state.



“We started the process this month with the synchronization of the animals, and now we are doing the insemination,” she said.

She stated, “In terms of numbers, we are going to inseminate thousands. We are starting with five hundred this month of September, but by the end of the year we are hoping to reach maybe a thousand, and then we keep going.



“It’s a long process but we are just starting. This intervention is one of its series by the government for us to be able to transform livestock in Kwara State.

“We need to ensure that we have our well-trained technicians – artificial insemination technicians – and that’s why we are involving our students from the University of Ilorin, the various tertiary institutions in the state, and today we have students from University of Ilorin with us. We also have youths from the pastoralist community.”

According to her, the training will help eliminate synchronization of cattle, reduce the cost, and improve the success rate of the insemination campaign.

Director of Livestock in the Ministry, Alhaji Ahmed Umar, expressed hope that 85% success will be achieved in the exercise, appealing for the support of all key stakeholders.

“We want to develop this sector the way it should be developed by having improved breeds. This cannot be done alone. All stakeholders must come together to ensure success. That is where we are at the moment,” he said.

Team Lead, Genex URUS American International Animal Breeding Company, Dr. Saka Shittu, thanked the state government for keying into the programme and called on cattle owners to embrace it.

He said, “For now, the programme focuses on cattle; it will later be extended to other livestock. The essence of the programme is that animals are being inseminated with improved semen selected to boost dairy production.

“We appeal to all farmers, especially our Fulani colleagues (FMP) and small holder dairy ranchers, to key into this programme.

“If you have any questions or reservations, please contact L-Press, the sponsor of the programme. In Kwara State the service is currently completely free.”

Dr. Shittu said every farmer is entitled to get their two cattle inseminated at no cost, urging all and sundry to take advantage of the opportunity now.

Director of TGB Farms, Mrs. Ishola Busayo Peace, commended the state government for extending the opportunity to their farms.

“Thank you very much, we really appreciate you for coming down to our farm and giving us the privilege to be one of the farms you selected for this programme. Thank you, we appreciate you all,” he said.

Owodunni Lawal, a student of Animal Production from University of Ilorin, appreciated the government for the given opportunity to have practical knowledge of artificial insemination.