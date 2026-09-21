Bago: Not All Those That Died in NSCDC Custody Are Illegal Miners

*Niger holds prayer for the deceased

*New commandant named for state

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, yesterday, disclosed that not all those that died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) last week were illegal miners.

Bago gave example of an “Igbo man, who had allegedly been detained for stealing from his employer before the incident and was among those who died.”

The governor made the disclosure in Minna after attending the three day fidau prayer for the repose of the 37 Illegal miners and emphasised the need for the government to carryout a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the deaths

The prayer was held at the Tunga Central mosque in Minna after which the governor assured parents and guardians of the deceased that the government would conduct a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, stressing that the findings would be made public.

“Government is doing everything possible to get to the crux of this matter. When that is done, it will be made very public. We are not going to take anything for granted. We are going to probe deeply so that we can get the real causes of these deaths.

“Preliminary information indicated that some people were already in the detention cells before the newly arrested persons were brought in. The investigation would determine who was detained earlier, who was brought in later, and the identities and ages of those arrested,” Bago said.

The governor revealed that the government would adopt a holistic approach to investigating the incident and would also work with mining stakeholders to address activities around the area before announcing that government would provide palliatives and other forms of support to the families of the deceased, the distribution of which the which he said the Emir of Minna would supervise.

Bago disclosed that government would enforce the ban on mining within the residential community, because the locations were not designated for mining, pointing out the government would also enforce responsible mining regulations and use its legal powers to prevent further mining activities in the area.

The Chief Imam of Tunga Central Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Salisu Isah Mai Dalalainu, who led the prayer, prayed for Allah’s comfort and mercy for the families of the deceased.

The NSCDC has already posted Mr AS Kabara as the Niger State commandant of the NSCDC

He replaced Mr Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, who was suspended as a result of the death of the 37 Illegal miners.

In related development, Bago has commiserated with members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Minna District Headquarters over the death of some of its members in a ghastly motor accident.

Bago, in a message to a special service held in honour of the deceased prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant their families the fortitude to bare the irreparable losses.

Represented by the Coordinator Christian Affairs Mr Lawrence, Bago assured the church and families of the deceased of continued support by Government before urging for safe driving on the roads.

The accident which took the life of three members of the church took place along the Kaduna – Abuja road when the deceased were returning to Minna from a wedding ceremony