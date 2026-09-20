With 11 goals in 8 Games, Iheanacho Equals 12-year-old Bursaspor Record

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has equalled a Bursaspor scoring record after extending his remarkable start to life in Turkey with another brace yesterday.

The Super Eagles striker scored twice as Bursaspor beat Batman Petrolspor 2-1 away from home in the Turkish 1. Lig to go clear at the top of the table.

The result took Iheanacho’s tally to 11 goals and two assists in eight league appearances since joining Bursaspor as a free agent. He has found the net in every match, extending his personal-best scoring streak to eight consecutive games.

Iheanacho only joined Bursaspor this summer, after a successful time in Scotland with Glasgow giants Celtic, where he won the league and cup double. However, just a couple of months into his spell in Turkey, the Nigeria international is rewriting the Bursaspor record books.

Iheanacho has now matched the eight-game scoring streak achieved by former Bursaspor striker, Fernandao during the 2014/15 Süper Lig season.

Fernandao scored in eight successive league matches between rounds 12 and 19 of that campaign.

That incredible run ended in early 2015, when the Brazilian had 13 goals in 18 league appearances.

Iheanacho has matched that club mark in Turkey’s second tier after scoring against Manisa FK, Esenler Erokspor and Batman Petrolspor in his latest three appearances.

The Nigerian had previously set a personal record by scoring in six consecutive matches before his brace against Manisa FK on September 7 extended the run.

He now sits level with Fernandao’s Bursaspor mark, with his next league appearance offering him the chance to set a new club record for consecutive scoring matches.

Following their latest win, Bursaspor now sit top of the second division, three points ahead of Kayserispor, who have played one fewer game. The league leaders have registered six wins and one draw from their first eight matches.