 Amupitan: Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, Delta By-elections Offered Vital Lessons for General Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has described yesterday’s legislative by-elections held across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, and Delta states as crucial operational benchmarks for testing the nation’s electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking yesterday while presiding over operations at the commission’s National Situation Room at its Headquarters in Abuja, Amupitan emphasised that no electoral contest should be dismissed as trivial or routine.

Amupitan, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission conducted four key legislative by-elections in the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State, Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State, Sakwa and Disina State Constituencies in Bauchi State and Udu State Constituency in Delta State.

Amupitan asserted that every off-cycle poll served as an important dress rehearsal for nationwide elections.

He noted: “These four by-elections provide indispensable operational lessons for the commission as we systematically chart our roadmap toward the 2027 general election.

“We must resist the temptation to view any exercise as merely an ordinary by-election. Every election is a critical component of our broader preparations for the 2027 general election, allowing us to continuously audit our logistics framework, stress-test our technological deployment, and evaluate administrative field readiness.”

The INEC chairman, accompanied by national commissioners and senior management officials, monitored the by-elections as operational reports arrived from the field.

Amupitan reassured Nigerians of the commission’s resolve to uphold electoral integrity, noting that operational bottlenecks encountered before polling were swiftly identified and resolved.

He added: “Our primary mandate in the Situation Room is monitoring and proactive crisis resolution. Whatever administrative or field challenges arose before the day of the elections, the commission was able to nip them in the bud effectively.

“We remain committed to refining our processes so that every subsequent exercise reflects higher standards of efficiency and public confidence.”