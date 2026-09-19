UBTH CMD Urges Govt to Tackle Rising Drug, Substance Abuse Among Secondary, Tertiary Students 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, has urged government at all levels to urgently tackle the rising wave of drug and substance abuse among students in secondary and tertiary institutions.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Commissioner for Education in Benin, yesterday, Prof. Ize-Iyamu emphasised that addressing this crisis demands deliberate and sustained interventions.

Prof. Ize-Iyamu said the importance of confidential student screening and counselling for early intervention is imperative.

The CMD highlighted UBTH’s newly unveiled Drug Testing Centre, which can test for over 14 substances as a vital resource for managing drug-related issues.

Furthermore, she advocated for routine student screenings in schools to ensure early identification, counselling, and confidential support services for affected youth.

According to the CMD, “We look forward to partnering with the Edo State Ministry of Education to safeguard the future of our students.”

She explained that this could be implemented through different approaches, including having the hospital’s team visit schools to conduct the tests or having students visit the facility for testing.

Ize-Iyamu emphasised that the initiative is not merely to identify students who may be using drugs, but to provide the necessary counselling, advice and follow-up to ensure that those who require support can access appropriate care and rehabilitation at UBTH.

Responding, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Washington Osifo, expressed appreciation to the hospital for not only identifying a challenge affecting society but also presenting a practical solution that could be adopted to address the situation.

The commissioner assured of the state government readiness to explore collaboration with UBTH, noting that the intervention should not necessarily be restricted to students and schools alone.

Present at the meeting were members of the Hospital’s Core Management Team, including the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), and Director of Clinical Services, Dr. Emmanuel Osaigbovo; Director of Administration, Jim Uwadiae, Esq.; Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (Research and Ethics), Prof. Adebola Ehizele; and Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Grace Arheghan, among others.