Trump Bans CNN, MS Now, Politico 

from Covering White House

President Donald Trump yesterday banned CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House in a major escalation of his longstanding conflict with the media outlets that have covered his political career.“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, promising, “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

Contradicting Trump’s claim, CNN claimed reporters with the network remained in the White House as of yesterday afternoon, and that a team was continuing to travel with Vice President JD Vance for pool coverage.

“CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting,” the network said in a statement.

“We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right.”

In its own statement, Politico wrote, “POLITICO will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them.”

Trump had previously banned the Associated Press from presidential events leading to litigation that remains ongoing, as NBC News reported. During his first presidential administration, Trump’s White House has also previously targeted CNN’s Jim Acosta, whose press pass was ultimately restored in November 2018.

Per CNN, Trump offered only a cursory explanation for the ban, when pressed by reporters following the announcement.

“No reason,” he said, according to the cable news network, adding, “It’s a very simple ban. I don’t want them in my office. I don’t want them here. I would say the ban would go as far as you can.”

The president also hinted that the ban might be lifted if the outlets “could straighten themselves out.”