Five Killed, Two Critically Injured as Gunmen Attack Friday Market in Plateau State 

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Five people have been confirmed dead and two others critically injured after gunmen opened fire on traders and buyers at the bustling Friday market in Mangu, about 52 miles south of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The attack occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the section of the market known for selling perishable goods, where many traders were packing up for the day.

Witnesses said the assailants stormed the area and began shooting indiscriminately, sending hundreds fleeing in panic and abandoning their goods.

Local sources reported that the two injured victims are receiving emergency treatment at a nearby hospital. Community members described the scene as chaotic, with victims struck in the abdomen and lower limbs as they attempted to escape.

A resident who witnessed the attack said people waiting for vehicles to take them home were caught off guard. “Everyone was preparing to leave. Suddenly, gunmen entered the market and started shooting. People ran for their lives and left everything behind,” he said.

The incident comes just hours after a local development association in Mangu raised concerns over persistent insecurity in the area, stating that more than 750 of its members have been killed in terror-related attacks over the past three years.

The group warned that threats against communities have continued despite repeated appeals for intervention.

Security agencies have yet to release an official statement, but emergency responders and community volunteers are working to secure the area and support affected families.

Residents say fear remains high as emergency responders work to evacuate the injured and recover bodies from the scene.