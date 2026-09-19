Customs Impounds N2.46bn Contraband in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun I Area Command, has intercepted smuggled goods worth N2.46 billion in duty paid value between August and September 2026.

The Acting Area Comptroller of the Command, Mr. Olukayode Afeni, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command headquarters in Idiroko.

Afeni said the agency, has vowed to make Ogun border corridors “hostile” for smugglers and drug traffickers.

He stated that the seizures were part of intensified operations from August to September 2026 aimed at protecting local industries and national security.

The Acting Comptroller listed the items seized as

1,204 bags of foreign parboiled rice ,3, 893 parcels of Cannabis Indica (1.878 tonnes), 428 pieces Pneumatic tyres, 8,675 litres of PMS in kegs and 24 bales of second-hand clothing.

Other impounded items include four sacks of used shoes and 500 litres of diesel in kegs.

Afeni, who reviewed the Command’s operational performance between August 2025 and September 2026, said his team since assumption of leadership of this command, has pursued a clear, unwavering mandate.

He said the mandate include the strengthening of border security, suppress smuggling, facilitate legitimate trade, and deepen stakeholders’ engagement across Ogun State.

He said, “Our concerted operational strategies, intelligence-led enforcement, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration have yielded remarkable, tangible results”.

Afeni said despite prevailing economic challenges along our land borders, the Command has maintained a firm stance on legitimate trade facilitation while ensuring maximum revenue collection.

According to him, the command through diligent duty collection, baggage assessment, and meticulous physical examinations at designated border points, generated millions into the Federation Account, overcoming traditional transborder bottlenecks.

“We optimised import/export verification frameworks to fast-track compliant trade while applying strict regulatory oversight on sensitive goods, including Micra stone, CNG, White talc and crushed thermal cool,” he said.

Afeni said a major highlight of the seizure, was the seizure of 2026 Range Rover sport with a Duty Paid Value worth N417m.

The Acting Comptroller handed over 3,893 parcels of cannabis sativa to NDLEA Idiroko special Command for further investigation.

“We deepened operational synergies with the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA, and environmental management agencies to counter cross-border crimes effectively.

“We sustained constructive dialogue with traditional rulers, youth leaders, and border community associations to build mutual trust and reduce hostility during enforcement operations.