APC, NDC Clash: Delta Orders Probe, Prosecution of Culprits



The Delta State Government has ordered security agencies to investigate a clash involving suspected supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area yesterday.

The government directed that anyone found culpable should be prosecuted.



The clash reportedly occurred during an NDC campaign march in Effurun. Following the incident, an NDC leader allegedly accused the APC and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of sponsoring the attack.



Reacting to the incident, the government said it was concerned about a viral video showing the confrontation and warned that political rivalry must not degenerate into violence, thuggery or intimidation.



The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said Governor Oborevwori had directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident.



He stressed that every political party, candidate and supporter had the right to campaign freely and peacefully anywhere in the state without harassment or obstruction.



Aniagwu said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards political violence, regardless of the party or individuals involved.

He said political campaigns were not a licence for violence and that political differences should not threaten the peace of communities or safety of residents.



The commissioner urged supporters of both ruling and opposition parties to abide by the law, stressing that political competition should not become a battle for physical supremacy.

He added that political affiliation could not shield anyone from prosecution, saying the government would not protect anyone who violated the law.

Aniagwu called on political leaders, candidates, youth and community leaders to restrain their supporters and ensure campaign activities remained peaceful.