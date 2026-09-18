IGP Disu’s Welfare Drive and the Buses Easing Police Officers’ Journey Home

Tunji Wusu

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.” – Simon Sinek

For those who are familiar with the Total Fuel Station opposite Police Headquarters and pass through the area in the evenings, one familiar sight has always stood out over the years, the crowd of men and women gathered outside the station after office hours. To the ordinary passerby, it may appear like people waiting to buy fuel or commuters trying to find their way home after work. But a closer look reveals that many of them are police officers who have just closed from duty and are searching, in street parlance, for “along vehicles” or taxis to convey them home.

For years, this daily routine became normal. Officers who had spent long and stressful hours maintaining law and order, attending to emergencies, protecting lives and property, and confronting danger in different parts of the city would end up by the roadside, exhausted and stranded, hoping to find affordable transportation home. Some waited endlessly for vehicles.

However, something remarkable has changed. Those who regularly pass through the area in the evenings have noticed that the once-crowded roadside has suddenly become less crowded. The long queues of officers waiting desperately for transportation have drastically reduced. Vehicle owners who once stopped to pick passengers there now wonder why the crowd has disappeared. The answer is simple: the buses are here.

Shortly after assuming office as the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu introduced a number of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel. Among the most impactful of these reforms is the provision of free transportation to and from work for officers through the deployment of newly acquired luxurious buses.

What makes this initiative even more remarkable is that the Inspector-General understood this problem long before assuming the highest office in the Force. As the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit, his office was situated on the ground floor, giving him a direct view of the daily struggles faced by officers after work. Day after day, he watched large numbers of personnel troop outside the Force Headquarters area in search of “along vehicles” to take them home.

Unlike many leaders who become disconnected from the realities faced by junior personnel, he observed this hardship firsthand. He saw officers standing helplessly by the roadside after long hours of duty. He saw the frustration, the exhaustion, and the silent suffering that had become part of their daily lives. It is easy to believe that at that moment, he made a personal vow that if ever given the opportunity to lead the Force, he would do something to change the situation.

Today, that promise appears fulfilled. The buses are here. And they are here because of the leadership dexterity, foresight, and empathy of the Inspector-General of Police.

To some people outside the Force, this may appear like a small administrative decision. But to thousands of police officers, especially those on junior ranks, it represents something far more important. It is relief. It is recognition. It is dignity. Above all, it is evidence that leadership can still be humane and responsive to the needs of the people.

This initiative has been long overdue. For many years, police officers watched as buses belonging to other government agencies and security institutions conveyed their personnel comfortably to and from work, while they remained stranded by the roadside after closing hours. It was always a painful contradiction. Officers who are constantly visible in maintaining public order and internal security often appeared to be among the least catered for in terms of welfare.

Many officers silently endured the embarrassment and hardship. Some stood in the rain waiting for vehicles. There were officers who spent hours waiting for transportation, only to get home very late at night and resume work again early the next morning. The stress became part of their lives.

What made the situation even more disheartening was the sight of buses from sister agencies driving past while police officers remained stranded. Those buses became symbols of what police personnel lacked for years, institutional concern and practical welfare support. Many officers wondered why the same consideration could not be extended to members of the Nigeria Police Force despite their enormous sacrifices to the nation.

That is why this transportation initiative by the Inspector-General deserves genuine commendation. It is not merely about buses; it is about leadership that listens and responds. It is about understanding that the welfare of personnel is directly connected to efficiency, morale, and professionalism.

Leadership, contrary to popular belief, is not rocket science. It is not always about dramatic speeches, complicated theories, or public relations campaigns. Sometimes, leadership is simply about identifying the daily struggles of the people under your command and taking practical steps to ease those burdens. A good leader does not need to solve every problem overnight before making an impact. Even small but meaningful interventions can transform lives and inspire confidence.

The introduction of staff buses for police officers may not solve all the challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force, but it has addressed one of the most visible and frustrating problems confronting personnel. It has reduced the stress associated with transportation. It has saved officers significant amounts of money. It has also restored a sense of dignity to many who previously felt neglected.

Today, officers no longer have to stand helplessly by the roadside after work. Many now leave their offices with the assurance that transportation has already been arranged for them. They get home earlier and with less stress. Families benefit because officers now spend less money on transportation and have more time to rest and interact with loved ones.

The psychological effect of this initiative should also not be underestimated. Welfare is not only about money. Sometimes, it is about creating an environment where workers feel valued and respected. When people believe that leadership genuinely cares about their wellbeing, their attitude towards work naturally improves. Morale rises. Commitment increases. Productivity improves.

The reduced crowd outside the Total Fuel Station today tells a powerful story. It tells the story of officers who no longer have to wait endlessly by the roadside after work. It tells the story of a leadership decision that has brought relief to thousands of personnel. It tells the story of hope returning gradually to people who for years silently endured hardship in the line of duty.

Indeed, the buses are here. And for many police officers, they represent much more than transportation. They represent care, empathy, dignity, and the simple but powerful truth that when leadership genuinely listens to the needs of the people, positive change becomes possible.

*Tunji Wusu is a Journalist and a Public Affairs Analyst