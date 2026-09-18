Ghana’s Envoy Commends United Nigeria Airlines for Efficient Service

The Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has commended United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) for its efficient service on the Accra–Abuja–Accra route.

He said this when a delegation from the airline, led by the Director of Administration, Mr. Linus Awute, paid a courtesy visit to him at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja recently.

The visit was to formally welcome him to Nigeria and convey the goodwill of the management and board of the airline.

Speaking on behalf of the executive chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Mr. Awute conveyed UNA’s goodwill to the High Commissioner. He reiterated the executive chairman’s longstanding relationship with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, and reaffirmed UNA’s commitment to deepening the historic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

Awute also highlighted the strong Ghanaian presence within United Nigeria Airlines, noting that a significant number of Ghanaian nationals are part of the airline’s workforce and play critical roles in the company’s operational excellence and safety.

The High Commissioner informed the delegation of Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary on March 6, 2027, and invited UNA to explore partnership opportunities around the commemorative activities. He also requested that UNA consider a special corporate travel package for Commission staff and support arrangements for official cargo.