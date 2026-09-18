Finchglow Holdings to Establish Flying School at Gateway Airport

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Finchglow Holdings has announced plans to establish a new pilot training facility at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport in Ogun State in a

bid to address the growing demand for skilled aviation personnel and expand human capital development in West Africa.

The Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos, where he outlined the conglomerate’s strategic plans to boost domestic aviation capacity and build on the success of its existing training institutions.

Addressing journalists, Bernard explained that the proposed flight school in Ogun State will focus heavily on core flight training, starting with piloting and aeronautical engineering programs, adding that the facility will operate as an extension of the group’s established training capabilities.

Bernard revealed that the regulatory process with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will proceed seamlessly because the initiative is structured as an expansion of Finchglow’s existing aviation training licensing rather than a fresh start.

“NCAA cannot stop the game because we have our license already. This is just going to be an addition to our existing license, it’s not like they’re starting anything fresh. They will approve our extension, inspect the facility, and once we have the application from the state government, the rest is history,” Bernard noted.