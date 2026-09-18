Bankit Transitions to Boost Digital Banking

Bankit Microfinance Bank has announced its transition to WayvePay, marking a significant new chapter in its ambition to build a smarter, faster, more secure and accessible digital banking and payments platform for Nigerians.

Speaking on the transition, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the new identity would reflect the bank’s ambition to create a more comprehensive digital financial platform.

“WayvePay is more than a new name. It represents the next stage of our evolution and what we believe digital banking should offer customers going forward. We are building on the foundation established by Bankit while introducing smarter technology, improved functionality, enhanced security and a more seamless banking and payments experience. Our commitment to our customers remains the same, but our ambition is bigger. With WayvePay, we are creating a platform that goes beyond traditional banking to help individuals and businesses save smarter, move money faster, make payments more conveniently and manage their financial lives with greater confidence,” Ezenwa said.