WHEN THE ROAD BECOMES A NIGHTMARE

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway needs urgent attention, writes AKINLOLU AKINPELUMI

There is a point on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where you begin to wonder whether you are still making progress or simply wasting away in traffic. You leave the office with the hope of getting home at a reasonable hour, only to find yourself sitting on the same spot for hours. Sometimes, the journey home becomes so exhausting that you arrive long after everyone has gone to bed.

For many commuters, this has become a familiar experience. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of the busiest and most important roads in the country, has become a source of daily frustration. But beyond the traffic itself, there is another problem that deserves urgent attention: the growing practice of motorists driving against traffic to escape congestion.

What may appear to some drivers as a desperate attempt to find a way out often creates a much bigger problem for everyone else. It puts other road users at risk, worsens the traffic, and turns an already difficult journey into a dangerous one.

The Ogun State Government, in particular, needs to take a closer look at this situation and work with the relevant authorities to find a lasting solution.

For someone who works in Lagos and lives in Ogun State, the journey home can sometimes feel like a second shift at work. Imagine leaving your office at 5 p.m., expecting to be home by 7 p.m., only to find yourself still on the road at midnight. During those long hours, fuel is being consumed, phone batteries are running down, food is being purchased, and valuable time is lost.

The consequences go beyond inconvenience. Workers arrive home tired and frustrated. Parents spend less time with their children. Small business owners lose hours that could have been used to attend to customers or manage their businesses. Some people may even decide against accepting certain jobs or business opportunities because of the uncertainty of getting to and from work.

For those travelling long distances, the situation can be even more difficult. A journey that should take a few hours can become an all-day experience. Passengers sit in vehicles with little room to move, while drivers struggle to keep their eyes on the road and their tempers under control. This is not how a major economic corridor should function.

One of the most troubling sights on the expressway is the number of motorists who drive against the flow of traffic, especially when congestion becomes severe. Some do it because they are impatient. Others may believe they are saving time or trying to reach an alternative route. Whatever the reason, the practice is dangerous.

A vehicle moving in the opposite direction can cause a serious collision in seconds. Other motorists may be forced to brake suddenly or swerve into neighbouring lanes. In a congested environment, where vehicles are already moving slowly and space is limited, the consequences can be devastating.

There is also the danger of emergency vehicles being unable to move freely. An ambulance, fire service vehicle, or rescue team may need to reach someone in distress, but a badly managed road can make that difficult. We must not wait for a major tragedy before taking this problem seriously.

The question is not simply why motorists are driving against traffic. We must also ask why some of them feel that this is their only option when the road becomes completely congested.

This is where the government needs to act.

The authorities should identify the points along the expressway where traffic regularly becomes unbearable and examine whether properly designed alternative routes, controlled diversions, or emergency access arrangements can be introduced.

Of course, such arrangements must be carefully planned. An alternative route should not become another opportunity for motorists to drive recklessly. It must be safe, clearly marked, and properly managed by traffic officers.

There is also a need for better coordination between the agencies responsible for the expressway. When an accident, vehicle breakdown, or other obstruction occurs, the response should be swift enough to prevent a small problem from becoming a major traffic crisis.

Technology can also help. Traffic cameras, real-time monitoring, and better communication with motorists could make it easier to identify dangerous driving and respond to incidents before they escalate.

The government has every right to enforce traffic regulations. Motorists who deliberately drive against traffic should face appropriate sanctions under the law.

However, enforcement must be fair, consistent, and transparent. It should not be reduced to roadside collections or arbitrary punishment.

There is also an opportunity for the government to use properly administered traffic fines to support road safety and traffic management. Revenue generated through lawful enforcement could contribute to emergency response, road maintenance, traffic monitoring, and other measures that improve the experience of road users.

But the purpose must remain clear: the safety of citizens should come first. Revenue generation should be a secondary benefit of effective enforcement, not the reason for creating penalties.

Traffic congestion has a way of quietly draining the economy. A company whose staff spend several hours every day commuting loses productive time. A delivery driver stuck in traffic may fail to complete scheduled deliveries. A trader travelling to purchase goods may arrive late and miss an important opportunity.

Fuel consumption increases, vehicle maintenance costs rise, and businesses are forced to spend more simply to keep operating. For individuals, the financial burden can be just as serious. The money spent on fuel, transport, food, and unexpected expenses during prolonged journeys adds up over time.

When thousands of people experience these losses every day, the wider economic impact becomes significant.

This is why traffic management should not be treated as a minor administrative issue. It is directly connected to productivity, household welfare, and the ability of businesses to function efficiently.

There is another side of the traffic crisis that deserves more attention: the human cost.

People spend hours sitting in vehicles, often without access to adequate food, water, or toilet facilities. Some commuters are elderly. Some are pregnant women. Some are travelling with young children. Others may have medical conditions that make prolonged journeys particularly difficult.

The stress can be overwhelming. By the time people get home, they may have little energy left for their families or other responsibilities.

And then there is the fear that something could go wrong while they are still trapped on the road.

What happens when someone suffers a medical emergency in a traffic jam? What happens when an accident occurs and rescue workers cannot reach the scene quickly? What happens when a person who left home in the morning does not return because of a preventable road tragedy?

These are not abstract questions. They are real concerns that should influence how the government approaches the problem.

The government must provide better infrastructure, stronger traffic management, and effective enforcement. But motorists also have a responsibility.

No matter how frustrating the traffic becomes, driving against traffic is not a safe solution. It places other people at risk and can make the situation worse for everyone.

Road users should obey traffic regulations, avoid dangerous manoeuvres, and report serious obstructions or emergencies to the appropriate authorities.

At the same time, the government must recognise that telling people to be patient is not enough. Patience cannot replace proper traffic planning, and enforcement alone cannot solve congestion.

There must be a combination of responsible driving, effective management, and practical infrastructure.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is too important to be left to the daily struggle of commuters. It connects communities, supports businesses, and serves as a major route for people travelling across the country.

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, federal agencies, and other stakeholders, should treat the recurring traffic crisis as an urgent matter.

There is a need for a clear plan that addresses dangerous driving, emergency access, alternative routes, traffic monitoring, and the broader causes of congestion.

Every hour spent unnecessarily in traffic has a cost. It costs businesses money, families time together, workers their energy, and travellers their peace of mind. Most importantly, it can put lives at risk.

The people using the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway deserve more than the hope that traffic will eventually clear. They deserve a road system that is properly managed, a government that responds to their concerns, and a journey that allows them to return home safely.

That is not too much to ask.

Akinpelumi is secretary, Arepo CDC Electricity Committee