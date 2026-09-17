NCAA’s Delayed Report: Facts Behind Airline Disruptions

Fred Chukwuelobe

The recent operational statistics released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), indicating that more than 60 per cent of domestic flights were either delayed or cancelled, understandably generated concern among the flying public. The report identified Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines as recording the highest number of delays and cancellations during the period under review. To many passengers, the conclusion appears straightforward: the airlines must be failing in their obligations. However, a deeper examination of the realities of airline operations in Nigeria reveals a far more complex picture. While airlines must take responsibility for issues within their control, a significant percentage of delays and cancellations arise from systemic challenges and external factors over which carriers have little or no influence. Notably, the NCAA report focused largely on delays and cancellations without providing corresponding passenger load factors, airport constraints, weather-related disruptions, or infrastructure limitations that contribute significantly to operational challenges. Several recurring factors account for most of the disruptions experienced by domestic airlines.

Apron Congestion

One of the biggest challenges confronting airline operations in Nigeria is inadequate apron space at major airports, particularly Lagos and Abuja.

Aircraft may complete boarding and be fully prepared for departure, yet remain unable to push back because other aircraft are occupying critical positions. In such situations, departures are delayed until movement clearance is obtained. A delay of thirty minutes on one sector can trigger a chain reaction across an airline’s network, affecting multiple flights scheduled for the day.

When these delays extend into the evening, airlines may be forced to cancel subsequent flights, especially where flight crew duty-time limitations are exceeded or where destination airports lack night-landing facilities.

Poor Navigational Infrastructure

Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure remains inadequate for the demands of modern air transport.

Many airports either lack fully functional Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) or operate with equipment that does not support low-visibility operations. Consequently, pilots are often unable to land or depart during adverse weather conditions, even when such flights would proceed safely in more advanced aviation environments.

In many developed countries, aircraft can operate in visibility conditions as low as 200 to 500 metres. In Nigeria, however, visibility below prescribed minimums sometimes between 2,000 and 3,000 meters often results in aircraft holding, diverting to alternate airports, or returning to base. The resulting delays and cancellations are then reflected in airline performance statistics despite being caused by infrastructural deficiencies.

Bird Strikes

Bird strikes remain a major operational hazard worldwide, but the problem is particularly acute in Nigeria. Many airports are surrounded by thick vegetation, wetlands, and refuse dumps that attract large concentrations of birds. When birds collide with aircraft, particularly engines, the consequences can be severe, ranging from expensive repairs to aircraft being grounded for extended periods.

Industry records indicate that Nigerian airlines collectively experience dozens of bird strikes annually. Every aircraft withdrawn from service because of bird-strike damage inevitably disrupts schedules and contributes to delays and cancellations.

VIP Movements

Security protocols surrounding the movement of the President, Vice President, and other high-ranking officials often require temporary closure of airport airspace.

During such periods, arriving aircraft may be placed in holding patterns while departing flights remain on the ground awaiting clearance. The resulting operational disruptions frequently extend beyond the duration of the VIP movement itself, affecting schedules throughout the day.

Technical Issues

Aircraft are sophisticated machines operating under strict safety regulations.

Technical defects can arise unexpectedly despite rigorous maintenance programmes. When such faults occur, responsible airlines have only one option: ground the aircraft until the problem is rectified.

While passengers may view such decisions as operational failures, the reality is that safety must always take precedence over schedule integrity. No responsible airline should be expected to operate an aircraft that does not meet airworthiness standards.

Foreign Object Debris (FOD)

Foreign Object Debris on runways and taxiways remains another significant concern.

Loose metal objects, stones, tyre fragments, and other debris can damage aircraft engines and landing gear. Routine runway inspections and prompt removal of such hazards are essential for safe operations. When FOD-related incidents occur, aircraft may be delayed, grounded, or subjected to additional safety inspections, all of which impact airline schedules.

Missing Context in NCAA Report

Against this backdrop, the NCAA’s publication of delay and cancellation figures deserves closer scrutiny.

According to the authority’s report, Air Peace operated 1,864 flights in August, with 1,330 delayed and 666 cancelled. However, figures obtained from the airline indicate that it operated 2,564 flights during the same period. The airline further stated that internal operational delays accounted for 391 flights, while external factors beyond its control were responsible for 1,257 delays.

Even within the category of internal delays, many technical issues stem from factors such as bird strikes and infrastructure limitations rather than managerial negligence.

This raises important questions. Why was August selected for publication when airline operations during the month were affected by industrial actions, bird-strike incidents, aircraft damage arising from ground operations, and other extraordinary disruptions? Why were first-quarter statistics not released with similar prominence? Why have reports for some preceding months not received the same attention?

These questions are not intended to absolve airlines of responsibility where they are genuinely at fault. Rather, they highlight the need for balanced reporting that places operational statistics within their proper context.

Civil aviation thrives when regulators and operators work as partners in advancing safety, efficiency, and growth. Around the world, aviation authorities serve as facilitators of industry development while maintaining strict regulatory oversight. Publicly releasing statistics without adequately explaining the underlying causes risks creating a misleading narrative and undermining public confidence in the sector.

The Federal Government has demonstrated commitment to improving airport infrastructure and expanding aviation capacity. The NCAA, as the industry’s chief regulator, should complement these efforts by focusing on solutions to the systemic challenges responsible for many operational disruptions.

The objective should not be to apportion blame but to identify deficiencies, improve infrastructure, strengthen safety systems, and create an environment where Nigerian airlines can operate more efficiently. Only then will the travelling public receive the reliable air transport service it deserves.

-Chukwuelobe, journalist, public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos