KURU: A ROAD AS A DEATH TRAP

The reported terrorist attack on a commercial bus at Dungus Junction, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, which allegedly claimed the lives of almost all six passengers on board, is deeply disturbing and demands urgent attention from the authorities.

According to reports, the attackers opened fire on the bus while the driver was reportedly dropping off passengers. Although the identities of the victims and other details surrounding the incident are yet to be fully confirmed, the reported loss of innocent lives has once again exposed the frightening security challenges facing Nigerians.

The most troubling aspect of the incident is that these were ordinary citizens simply travelling to their destinations. They were not combatants. They were passengers who expected to complete their journeys and return safely to their families. Instead, their journey ended in violence.

This raises a fundamental question: How safe are Nigerians on their own roads?

For years, Nigerians have witnessed attacks on highways, villages, places of worship, schools and other public spaces. Each incident generates public outrage, followed by promises of stronger security measures. But when similar attacks continue, citizens are left wondering whether enough is actually being done to protect them. The Kuru incident should therefore not be allowed to become another forgotten security story. Security agencies must increase intelligence gathering, surveillance and patrols around vulnerable locations and transport corridors. More importantly, there must be rapid and effective responses to credible intelligence about planned attacks.

The government should also strengthen collaboration between security agencies, local communities and transport unions. Local residents and commercial drivers often possess valuable information about suspicious movements and criminal activities. Such information can help security agencies prevent attacks before they occur.

However, security is not only about deploying personnel after an attack. Authorities must invest in modern intelligence systems, communication equipment, surveillance technology and adequate training for security personnel. Those responsible for attacks must also be investigated and brought to justice.

Precious Musa Adamu, Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali polytechnic, Bauchi