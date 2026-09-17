Kwara Rescues 30 Children from Illegal Orphanage Home

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government has rescued 30 children from an unapproved facility, Iranlowo Oluwa Orphanage and Children’s Home in Ilorin, the state capital.



The government however said that the affected rescued victims were currently receiving proper medical care and psychosocial support.



The state Commissioner for Social Development, Hajiya Mariam Nnfatima Imam, stated this in Ilorin Thursday while speaking with newsmen after the operation was carried out by the officials of the ministry.

She said: “The rescue operation was carried out by the state Ministry of Social Development following the discovery of irregularities and concerns relating to the welfare and living conditions of the children at the facility.

“The rescued children, comprising boys and girls between the ages of two and 15, have been relocated to a government-approved shelter under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development, where they are receiving care, protection and necessary documentation.”

Hajiya Imam said the intervention was aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of the children, assessing their immediate needs, evaluating their health and educational conditions, and providing the necessary support for their long-term protection and wellbeing.

She explained that the children are undergoing comprehensive medical screening, nutrition support and psychosocial counselling, while the ministry is also working on family tracing and reunification, where appropriate.

She added that children who cannot be reunited with their families would be considered for placement in approved care facilities, subject to proper documentation, assessment and follow-up to ensure that their individual needs are adequately addressed.

The commissioner stated that the children would continue to receive the care and support required to help them regain a sense of safety, belonging and confidence as the rehabilitation process progresses.

Imam further directed that all orphanages, children’s homes and other child-care institutions operating in Kwara State must be duly registered and approved by the Ministry of Social Development.

She also directed all duly approved facilities to clearly display the inscription “Approved by the Kwara State Government” on their signposts for easy identification by members of the public.

She commended the state government for its commitment to strengthening child protection and ensuring that vulnerable children are adequately protected from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The Director of Social Work, Alhaji Hamzat Abdulfatah, who was involved in the rescue operation, said the intervention had further strengthened collaboration among relevant stakeholders in ensuring the welfare and future of the children.

He said: “This intervention has given these children hope and encouraged us to work together.



“We now understand that if we manage this process properly and follow due process, these children will have the opportunity to live better and more fulfilled lives.”