Industry Leaders to Address Trade Corridors, EVs, Infrastructure At Lagos Transport Fest

Industry stakeholders are set to converge for the eighth edition of Lagos Transport Fest, with discussions focusing on trade corridors, urban mobility, electric vehicles and transport infrastructure financing.

Themed ‘Building a Connected, Competitive and Sustainable Transport Economy,’ the event will examine investments, technologies and policies shaping Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector.

According to the organisers, discussions at the event holding December 1 will cover the development of multimodal trade corridors linking ports, rail, roads and logistics hubs; the evolution of Lagos’ urban mobility system; the commercial pathway for electric vehicles and cleaner mobility; and financing models for developing, operating and maintaining transport infrastructure.

The organisers said rising economic activity and trade volumes were increasing demand for transport infrastructure capable of moving people and goods faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.

Speaking, CEO of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, said the event scheduled to hold at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos has grown significantly over the past seven editions.

“This year, Lagos Transport Fest represents an important step forward for the platform. Moving to Landmark Event Centre and launching the Automotive Expo reflects the scale and breadth of the transport economy we are bringing together,” he said.

Ijaodola added that the event provides a platform for stakeholders to identify capital, technology and partnerships to address challenges in Nigeria’s mobility and logistics sectors.

The organisers revealed further that the 2026 edition will introduce an Automotive Expo, expanding the event’s focus to vehicles, mobility technologies and businesses involved in the movement of people and goods.

“The expo will provide a platform for automotive brands, manufacturers, mobility companies, technology providers, dealers, fleet operators and other industry stakeholders to showcase vehicles, technologies and related solutions,” they said.

“It will be featuring conferences, exhibitions, automotive expo and networking sessions, according to the organisers,” the organisers noted.