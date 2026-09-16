National Theatre Unveils ‘Circus in Motion’: Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival

The National Theatre, Nigeria, has announced ‘Circus in Motion: The Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival,’ set to take place on October 3–4, 2026, at the National Theatre in Lagos.

Under the theme ‘Reimagining Nigerian Performance for the Global Stage,’ the landmark initiative aims to establish a sustainable, homegrown performing arts industry by fusing traditional West African acrobatics, folklore, music and storytelling with contemporary circus techniques.

Ahead of the festival premiere, a two-week intensive training residency will bring together young Nigerian performers and international circus companies; including Fekat Circus (Ethiopia), SenCirk (Senegal), Ivoire Cirque Décalé (Côte d’Ivoire), and Jessica Arpin (Switzerland).

Developed in creative collaboration with diplomatic and arts partners, including the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Embassy of Switzerland (Pro Helvetia), the programme equips local artists with advanced acrobatics, theater, and stagecraft skills to unlock long-term career opportunities in the creative economy.

“Circus in Motion is a transformative effort to establish a sustainable creative ecosystem for contemporary circus in Nigeria,” said

Tola Akerele, General Manager/CEO.

“By blending our rich movement traditions with international expertise, we are creating a world-class platform that empowers young West African talent and presents African stories on global stages.”

Beyond the live weekend performances, Circus in Motion will feature youth engagement and community outreach initiatives designed to introduce young Nigerians to professional pathways in performance, directing and technical stage production.

The National Theatre and its founding partners are actively inviting corporate sponsors and institutional partners to support the long-term delivery and expansion of the festival.

The National Theatre is Nigeria’s premier cultural landmark, dedicated to preserving, developing, and promoting performing arts, creative expression, and cultural exchange across West Africa.