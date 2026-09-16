  • Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

National Theatre Unveils ‘Circus in Motion’: Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival

Life & Style | 6 minutes ago

 The National Theatre, Nigeria, has announced ‘Circus in Motion: The Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival,’ set to take place on October 3–4, 2026, at the National Theatre in Lagos. 

Under the theme ‘Reimagining Nigerian Performance for the Global Stage,’ the landmark initiative aims to establish a sustainable, homegrown performing arts industry by fusing traditional West African acrobatics, folklore, music and storytelling with contemporary circus techniques.  

Ahead of the festival premiere, a two-week intensive training residency will bring together young Nigerian performers and international circus companies; including Fekat Circus (Ethiopia), SenCirk (Senegal), Ivoire Cirque Décalé (Côte d’Ivoire), and Jessica Arpin (Switzerland). 

Developed in creative collaboration with diplomatic and arts partners, including the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Embassy of Switzerland (Pro Helvetia), the programme equips local artists with advanced acrobatics, theater, and stagecraft skills to unlock long-term career opportunities in the creative economy. 

“Circus in Motion is a transformative effort to establish a sustainable creative ecosystem for contemporary circus in Nigeria,” said 

Tola Akerele, General Manager/CEO.

“By blending our rich movement traditions with international expertise, we are creating a world-class platform that empowers young West African talent and presents African stories on global stages.”   

Beyond the live weekend performances, Circus in Motion will feature youth engagement and community outreach initiatives designed to introduce young Nigerians to professional pathways in performance, directing and technical stage production.  

The National Theatre and its founding partners are actively inviting corporate sponsors and institutional partners to support the long-term delivery and expansion of the festival.  

The National Theatre is Nigeria’s premier cultural landmark, dedicated to preserving, developing, and promoting performing arts, creative expression, and cultural exchange across West Africa. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.