Experts Seek Stronger Patient Safety Framework In Nigeria

Patient Safety Africa has called for the elevation of the Patient Safety Desk in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare into a full-fledged Directorate of Patient Safety and Clinical Governance.

The organisation made the call in its 2026 World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) address, delivered by its President, Prof. Asekhame Sonny Isemede, and formally presented to the ministry’s leadership, including the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Minister of State, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako.

Isemede, who is also a consultant at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and Specialist Adviser to England’s Care Quality Commission, said the proposed structural elevation would help consolidate Nigeria’s progress in clinical governance, quality improvement and institutional capacity building under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, a strategic partnership between the ministry’s Patient Safety Desk and Patient Safety Africa since 2022 has facilitated the training of healthcare professionals in the public and private sectors, with participants increasingly contributing to international conferences and quality improvement initiatives.

He said the progress had been strengthened by collaborations with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Patient Safety Flagship Office, Joint Commission International, ISQua, COHSASA and NHS England, adding that the achievements would feature in the forthcoming ‘Solutions from Africa’ initiative.

The Patient Safety Africa president also advocated inclusive, multidisciplinary leadership in the health sector, stressing the contributions of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, allied health professionals and administrators.

He called for merit-based career pathways and the adoption of ‘Just Culture’ principles in healthcare institutions.

On healthcare efficiency and workforce welfare, Isemede urged the government to promote streamlined governance, shared procurement, regional collaboration and digital transformation through electronic medical records and telemedicine.

He also recommended energy resilience measures, including solar backup systems, to support uninterrupted and safe healthcare delivery.

He expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s efforts towards establishing the National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA), saying the proposed body would standardise healthcare expectations, strengthen public confidence and promote continuous improvement.

Isemede reaffirmed Patient Safety Africa’s commitment to working with state health commissioners, regulatory councils, professional associations and federal medical directors towards a resilient, person-centred health system.

Copies of the address were transmitted to the 36 state commissioners for health, the National Taskforce on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety, chief medical directors of federal health institutions and development partners.